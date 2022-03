Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are calling off their divorce and their kids are ‘thrilled,’ a friend tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Jason Momoa, 42, and Lisa Bonet, 54, have decided to give their marriage another chance. They first revealed their decision to split in Instagram post on Jan. 12, stating, “We free each other to be who we are learning to become.” Now, roughly six weeks after that shocking Instagram post — which has since been deleted — a friend of the Aquaman star tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they’ve had a change of heart – and they are already living together again!

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 8 DAYS AGO