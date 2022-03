1883 star LaMonica Garrett had to grow out his beard for the role of Thomas. To do so, he took inspiration from his fellow co-star, Sam Elliott. If you haven’t heard about 1883 by now, you need to go check it out. It’s the spin-off of Paramount Network’s hit show, Yellowstone, and it has been taking the world by storm. One of the reasons for it’s wild success is all of the star power the series offers. Alongside actors like LaMonica Garrett and Sam Elliott (who play cowboys, Thomas and Shea, respectively), the show also features country music power couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as James and Margaret Dutton.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO