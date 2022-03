After nearly two years of a global pandemic and its long list of negative side effects, our collective mental health has never been more fragile. McKinsey recently polled 5,000 Americans and found 37% of them were diagnosed with mental health issues or sought treatment for their mental health in 2021. With uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, people across the globe are suffering from what feels like an endless cycle of anxiety, depression and loss, not only for the millions who’ve lost their lives to the disease, but for the carefree way we used to live our lives.

14 DAYS AGO