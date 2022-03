(Des Moines, IA) -- Farmers and ag industry leaders are watching the events unfold in Ukraine, a country that exports a significant amount out wheat and corn to Europe. "The markets were already very volatile, it's a crazy time in the grain markets and the supply chain, which was already stressed and uncertain about production in various parts of the world is now trying to deal with the reality that there's a lot of uncertainty about the availability of corn, wheat, and soybeans in the world. It' has just fueled the fires in the markets," says Kirk Leeds, Iowa Soybean Association.

