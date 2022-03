Health-care spending is consistently rising around the world, but the United States is the worst performer when it comes to controlling costs. A lack of universal coverage in the U.S. and a fragmented and heavily commercialized system leads to rising costs and excessive spending. Watch the video above to learn more about why health-care costs are rising in the U.S. more than anywhere else and how that can be stopped.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 5 DAYS AGO