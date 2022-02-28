ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Licht appointed as new CNN chief to replace Zucker

NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Licht, most recently Stephen Colbert's top producer at CBS, was appointed Monday as the new head of CNN, where he's expected to...

Syracuse.com

Syracuse University alum Chris Licht selected as new CNN president

Syracuse University alumnus Chris Licht has been selected as the new president of CNN, according to multiple reports. The New York Times, Variety and CNN report Licht, a longtime television producer who co-created MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” and currently serves as executive producer for Stephen Colbert’s “The Late Show” on CBS, will succeed Jeff Zucker as the head of CNN. Zucker resigned earlier this month over an undisclosed relationship with another CNN executive during the cable news network’s investigation into former host Chris Cuomo.
AL.com

CBS exec Chris Licht expected to be named new CNN president

CBS executive Chris Licht, who is currently running Stephen Colbert’s late-night show after helping to build two news programs, is expected to become the new president of CNN replacing Jeff Zucker. Licht will be named as soon as next week to the job, according to an executive familiar with...
Marietta Daily Journal

New CNN boss Chris Licht is known as ‘Captain Intense’

NEW YORK — Nearly 12 years ago, self-described “maniac producer” Chris Licht was lying in a hospital bed wondering if he was going to survive a brain aneurysm. The personal health crisis was a defining moment for Licht, 50, who will become chairman and chief executive of CNN. Discovery Inc. announced Monday he will take over the reins of the news organization in May after the acquisition of its parent firm, WarnerMedia.
Syracuse.com

Syracuse alum Chris Licht officially named new head of CNN Global

It’s official: Syracuse University alumnus Chris Licht has been named the new head of CNN. Variety reports Licht, a longtime television producer who currently serves as Stephen Colbert’s showrunner for “The Late Show,” will be chairman and CEO of CNN Global. Licht will start at the newly renamed cable news organization when Discovery Inc. complete its acquisition of CNN’s parent company, WarnerMedia, likely in April.
Primetimer

As CNN's new boss, Chris Licht faces an uphill battle

Licht was hired as the future CEO of CNN Global after turning around the fortunes of CBS This Morning and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. But as Indiewire's Tony Maglio points out, what Licht actually did with Colbert was stave off viewer erosion. Colbert's viewership is slightly higher than it was in April 2016 when he took over as showrunner. But in that time, Colbert's competitors, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel, have seen their viewership significantly decline. "CNN needs some — or a lot — of that kind of drama," says Maglio. "Licht’s hire is meant to ameliorate the other kind, which was created by the violent exit of his predecessor, Jeff Zucker. Here, the odds are in his favor: One current CBS colleague told IndieWire that Licht is 'a stand-up guy.' In a memo obtained by IndieWire and sent to CNN staff Monday, Licht, described himself as 'a journalist at heart.'....At CNN, Licht inherits a last-place cable news network almost entirely reliant on major breaking news to gain temporary Nielsen ground. The Trump circus benefited CNN as well as <i>The Late Show, an opportunity that President Biden does not provide. He’s fodder for Fox News, while liberal-skewing channels CNN and MSNBC already split the blue-voting demo." ALSO: Can CNN recapture the adventure and innovation of the Ted Turner era?
The Independent

CNN to name Chris Licht next president to take over from Jeff Zucker

CNN will appoint Chris Licht as the cable TV network’s new president, according to reports.Mr Licht, executive producer of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, will be officially named as Jeff Zucker’s replacement next week, CNN and other media outlets reported.Mr Zucker was abruptly ousted earlier this month after he was revealed to have been in an undeclared relationship with his second-in-command, Allison Gollust. His firing came as part of an investigation into former primetime anchor Chris Cuomo giving advice to his brother Andrew during the former New York Governor’s sexual harassment scandal.Ms Gollust later resigned from CNN after it...
Primetimer

Chris Licht formally named the new head of CNN

Discovery named Licht the chairman and CEO of CNN Global, which is what CNN will be known as when Discovery acquires its parent WarnerMedia. Licht succeeds Jeff Zucker, who was ousted as CNN president earlier this month. Licht, currently, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert's executive producer, helped launch MSNBC's Morning Joe and reverse the ratings slide at CBS This Morning. “I have known and admired Chris for more than 15 years and strongly believe he is the best person to lead CNN Global as part of Warner Bros. Discovery,” Discovery CEO David Zaslav said in a statement. “Chris is a dynamic and creative producer, an engaging and thoughtful journalist, and a true news person. Licht said in a memo to CNN staff he plans to do a lot of listening, noting that his wife Jenny worked at CNN for more than a decade. “Together, we will double-down on what’s working well and quickly eliminate what’s not,” he wrote.
Reuters

Discovery says Licht to succeed Zucker as chief of CNN Global

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Discovery Inc (DISCA.O) said on Monday it has selected veteran television producer Chris Licht as chairman and chief executive of CNN Global when Discovery completes its acquisition of WarnerMedia this spring. Licht who helped create MSNBC's "Morning Joe" and gave "CBS This Morning" a newsier focus,...
