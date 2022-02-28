ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Browns Denzel Ward donating $150k to heart health initiative

By Brandon Little
BrownsDigest
BrownsDigest
 6 days ago

Denzel Ward is coming off an elite season on the field. Now, the pro bowl corner is leaving his mark off of the field. Ward is donating $150,000 to University Hospitals Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute.

Ward is donating the cash through his Make Them Know Your Name Foundation. Heart health is important to Ward, as he lost his father to cardiac arrest in 2016.

Another example of Browns players doing their part in the community, plus some. This money will be used to help create a heart heath education initiative.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
Indianapolis Recorder

How to Prioritize Your Heart Health

According to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heart disease is the leading cause of death for men, women and people of most racial and ethnic groups in the U.S. With the ongoing pandemic and continuing effects of COVID-19, it is even more important now to be proactive with your heart health and to show your heart some love.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Surprise Independent

Heart health: A focus on fish

(BPT) - When it comes to heart health, lifestyle choices such as diet and exercise make a huge impact. As one of the most important organs in the body, keeping your heart in tip-top shape is essential. Luckily, according to registered dietitian Bianca Tamburello, foods that support a healthy heart are also great for overall wellness. Here’s how you can make simple changes to swerve your diet in a heart-healthy direction by eating more fish.
RECIPES
KITV.com

Heart Health Month highlights the impacts of heart disease in Hawaiʻi

HONOLULU (KITV4) – February is Heart Health Month; a time of year when that focuses on preventing cardiovascular disease. Heart health is an especially important topic in Hawaiʻi, as, according to the Department of Health, heart disease is the leading cause of death in the state. Dr. Linda...
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Health#American Football#Sports Illustrated#Browns Digest
Hazleton Times

To Your Health: Anxiety or heart failure?

Many of us feel occasionally anxious these days, and that’s understandable given the challenges of the past couple of years. Feeling distracted, worried and finding it hard to concentrate is common when we’re anxious. The rapid, strained breathing that is often experienced by people suffering through a severe...
WEIGHT LOSS
KTRE

American Heart Association donates infant CPR kits to UT Health Tyler

Texas AG candidate George P. Bush expresses confidence in odds of runoff with Paxton. Bush told supporters, “we’re going into a runoff against Ken Paxton.” His statement comes after recent polls indicate Paxton does not have the support needed to avoid a runoff election. Updated: 6 hours...
TYLER, TX
KWTX

Pandemic impacts on heart health

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - This heart health month, doctors at Baylor Scott and White are hoping unhealthy habits learned during the pandemic will start to go away as cases decline. “Generally stress levels have been higher across the board,” Dr. Dan Langsjoen explained. He says he’s noticed the pandemic...
WACO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Amory aldermen express support for mental health initiative

AMORY – The board of aldermen was introduced Feb. 15 to details of a new community service program helping people to identify those in need of help when it comes to mental health and substance abuse. “This course will help the public to understand how to help someone who...
AMORY, MS
WAAY-TV

WAAY 31, American Heart Association host Heart Health Helpline

February is American Heart Month, but maintaining a healthy heart means making small changes every day. To that end, WAAY 31 is teaming up with the American Heart Association to help North Alabamians learn more about heart health. Our Heart Health Helpline will be open 4–6:30 p.m. Monday at 256-533-8609.
ALABAMA STATE
WCJB

A conversation about heart health

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - One person dies every 36 seconds in the United States from cardiovascular disease, according to the CDC. James Kaiser has defied those odds. He’s been a heart patient for 57 years. “The very first pace maker that I remember, I was 7-year-old and I was...
HEALTH
WHSV

HEART MONTH 2022: The Heart Failure Clinic at Augusta Health

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta Health Heart Failure Clinic is a facility that aims to improve the lives of those who have experienced heart failure. There is no one way to treat every patient. “Predominantly the patients come from the hospital setting, recently discharged from the hospital and...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
Food Network

The Benefits of Beans and Legumes for Heart Health

Beans, beans are good for your heart — and so are peas and lentils! Research suggests that that beans, peas and lentils can help lower your risk of heart disease, high blood pressure and more. Legumes have become popular as a part of a plant-forward diet and have numerous health benefits including fiber, minerals and some protein. Here's what you need to know about legumes and heart health.
NUTRITION
Jersey Shore Online

Officers Donate To Hearts Of Mercy

SHIP BOTTOM – Pictured above are members of the Ship Bottom, New Jersey Police Department who opened their hearts and donated to Hearts of Mercy, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization which benefits needy children. Also pictured is Kristin Santorelli, Founder and Director of Hearts of Mercy, which helps underprivileged children overcome economic and educational barriers by providing reading and homework help and exposing them to activities which entertain them and let them see what is possible in their lives. Members of the Beach Haven Police Department and of the Omicron Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International have also donated generously to Hearts of Mercy recently.
SHIP BOTTOM, NJ
WebMD

Worst Foods for Heart Health

The worst foods for your heart are packed with harmful fats, sodium, and added sugar. No single food can ruin an otherwise balanced eating plan, but a steady diet of these, and other poor choices, can harm your heart health in the long run. Processed meats: Hot dogs, bacon, sausage,...
HEALTH
BrownsDigest

BrownsDigest

Cleveland, OH
1K+
Followers
946
Post
268K+
Views
ABOUT

BrownsDigest is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Cleveland Browns

Comments / 0

Community Policy