On March 4, Comal County reported 19 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county total to 30,256 since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. The county reported 204 new cases from Feb. 28-March 4, down from 343 reported the week of Feb. 21-27. An additional five coronavirus-related deaths were also reported in the county this week, three of which were residents of New Braunfels; one was a resident of Canyon Lake; and one was a Comal County child. A total of 532 coronavirus-related deaths of county residents have been reported.

COMAL COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO