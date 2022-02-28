ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GAME PREVIEW: East best meet when Bulls visit Heat

By Matt Pineda
Hot Hot Hoops
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Miami Heat (40-21) are going to host the Chicago Bulls (39-22) looking to get their third win this season against them when the two best teams in the East collide. The Bulls are coming off a home loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, while Miami won on Saturday night against the...

Chicago Bulls at Miami Heat Preview

VITALS: The HEAT and Bulls meet for the third of four matchups this regular season. So far this season, Miami has won both meetings, first in Chicago on 11/27 and again in Miami on 12/11. The HEAT has now won 12 of the last 15 overall against Chicago. The HEAT are 60-60 all-time versus the Bulls during the regular season, including 35-25 in home games and 25-35 in road games ... Scored a season-high 36 points vs. SA on 2/26 while also blocking three shots, becoming the first HEAT player with at least 35 points and three blocks since LeBron James accomplished the feat on 3/18/14 at Cleveland ... For the Heat, Victor Oladipo (quad), Markieff Morris (neck) and Kyle Lowry (personal reasons) are out.
NBA
