Meghan Markle news latest: Prince Harry & Meg slapped with HUGE £100k ‘council tax bill’ on sprawling California mansion

Meghan & Harry have been slapped with HUGE six-figure "council tax" bill on their sprawling Montecito mansion.

According to the Sunday Mirror, documents from 2021-22 show that two payments of £51,978 were placed on their bills by Santa Barbara County - adding up to a whopping £103,995.

The first instalment of the tax bill was due on December 10, the second on February 1 – with a 10% penalty for any bills not paid by April 11.

A source told the publication: “The bill is a huge sum but it’s peanuts in relation to their earnings.”

The Duke of Sussex told the world he was “cut off financially” by the Royals when he sat down for his infamous interview with Oprah last year.

But Prince Charles’ annual report showed his youngest son received a “substantial” sum from him after Megxit.

Figures show he gave both the Sussexes and Cambridges a share of £4.45million, despite Harry claiming he had been hung out to dry by the Firm.

And Meghan and Harry have been raking it in thanks to a number of lucrative media deals with Netflix and Spotify - worth a combined payout of £130 million.

Meghan’s VERY expensive night out

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended the NAACP Awards, and it’s safe to say they went all out.

Meghan Markle wore Christopher John Rogers dress worth an estimated £2,000, her £260,000 engagement ring and £7,000 accessories to the awards.

Speaking to Vogue, Christopher revealed he was approached by Meghan a month ago to work together.

He said: “I was immediately struck by her warmth and just her overall demeanour—her sense of ease and confidence within herself. We quickly touched on this idea of a reveal. She hadn’t really stepped out like this in a while.”

The Duchess was also spotted wearing Princess Diana’s yellow gold omega chain cuff bracelet – which she first wore during her royal tour of Australia with Prince Harry in 2018.

Queen postpones event at Windsor Castle on Foreign Secretary’s advice

THE Queen has postponed an event next week following the advice of Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

The Diplomatic Reception at Windsor Castle was expected to take place on Wednesday however will not be going ahead as planned.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: "The Queen has accepted the Foreign Secretary's advice that the Diplomatic Reception at Windsor on Wednesday 2 March should be postponed."

The Queen was due to host the event which would have seen more than 500 members of the Diplomatic Corps attend.

Held annually, the event normally sees 1,000 guests however was stripped back to be a smaller lounge event.

Neither the Queen’s office nor the foreign ministry has so far given a reason for the postponement, although the monarch was forced to cancel virtual events in recent days due to coronavirus symptoms.

The 95-year-old had hoped to emerge from her Covid-19 isolation for the Diplomatic Reception at Windsor Castle next Wednesday.

But the postponement was "due to the current circumstances in Ukraine", a source told the Daily Mail.

Spitting Image puppet

Epstein's former PA Ms Sjoberg has claimed that her alleged incident with Andrew took place at the the pedophile’s New York townhouse.

She says the prince touched her breast while a latex puppet of Andrew from UK satirical TV show Spitting Image was being used to abuse then 17-year-old Ms Giuffre by Epstein’s madam Ghislaine Maxwell.

Ms Sjoberg - who was not an alleged victim at the New York trial which found Maxwell, 60, guilty of sex trafficking of minors in December - first told of her encounter with Andrew in 2007.

Described as a “church-going all American brunette” from Maine, she claimed to have met Andrew after arriving at Epstein’s mansion following a day of sightseeing in New York.

She said: "Prince Andrew was there and Ghislaine and a couple of other girls my age.

“Andrew was very charming. I didn't know exactly who he was but felt that I knew him.

“She (Maxwell) came down with a present for him – a latex puppet of him from Spitting Image.

"We had a picture taken. Virginia, another girl there, sat on a chair and had the puppet on her lap.

“Andrew sat on another chair, I sat on his lap – and he put his hand on my breast.

“Ghislaine put the puppet's hand on Virginia's breast, then Andrew put his hand on mine.”

How Prince Andrew could face more sex abuse lawsuits

PRINCE Andrew could face more sex abuse lawsuits in the US due to a potential change in the law - including from a woman who claims she was groped by the disgraced royal.

The Duke of York, 62, settled the rape case brought against him by accuser Virginia Giuffre, 38, for an undisclosed amount thought to be up to $15 million.

Ms Giuffre’s case was allowed by a New York law which gave victims of historic child sex abuse a year to sue their alleged abusers despite the statute of limitations.

Florida hair salon owner Johanna Sjoberg, 42, has repeatedly claimed that Andrew touched her breast in 2001 when she was 21.

So far she would have been able to sue the prince for the alleged sex assault because the child sex abuse law did not apply to her and too much time has gone by.

But new bill which could be signed into law in New York this year would allow victims of adult sex abuse to bring their allegations to court too.

We'll mint again

Forces' sweetheart Dame Vera Lynn is being celebrated with the launch of £2 coins designed by the Royal Mint.

The singer and entertainer lifted people's spirits during the Second World War with songs including We'll Meet Again and The White Cliffs Of Dover.

The reverse design of the £2 coin design features a detailed portrait of Dame Vera, accompanied by her name and the dates denoting the years of her life. The coin also features an edge inscription that reads: "We'll meet again".

Dame Vera continued to perform and win new fans long after the Second World War. She died in June 2020, aged 103.

The coin, designed by the Royal Mint's in-house designers, was originally unveiled as part of a five-coin collection.

Dame Vera's daughter, Virginia Lewis-Jones, said: "It's fantastic to see my mother celebrated in this way and to ensure her legacy lives on.

"We're just so excited and pleased - even more so knowing that Royal Mint coins require approval of Her Majesty the Queen. I'm especially pleased that this coin is available to international collectors. Over the years I've always been touched by the sacks of letters we receive from people all over the world who have been moved in some way by my mother's music, charity work or morale-boosting performances during the war."

Why Princess Charlotte wasn’t christened in the Chapel Royal like her brothers

THE christening of Prince Louis is just around the corner and will take place at Chapel Royal in St James’ Palace – the same location of the christening of Prince George.

But was there a reason why Princess Charlotte, three, didn’t have her religious ceremony at the same location?

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s only daughter was instead christened at the Church of St Mary Magdalene at Sandringham – the same place that Princess Diana was christened.

The different location was not due to rank or gender, as she is currently higher than Prince Louis in the line of succession.

The reason is thought to the church’s close proximity to the family’s home in 2015, which was Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

It is especially meaningful that Princess Charlotte was christened in the same spot as Diana, as her name is a tribute to the late royal.

Her full name is Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, with her middle name being a nod to Prince William’s mother, who passed away in 1997.

How Harry tried to keep his legal fight a secret

The Mail on Sunday revealed that Prince Harry tried to keep the details of his legal battle a secret from the public, in which he tried to reinstate his police protection.

High Court documents show he fought for a far-reaching confidentiality order on the documents and witness statements surrounding his case against the Government.

However, the Home Office argued for transparency, saying “there must be a sufficiently good reason, in the wider public interest, to justify the departure from open justice that such an order involves”.

Both sides agreed that some papers would be made public, with the Home Office agreeing to carry out a ‘confidentiality exercise’ to determine what would be kept secret.

The revelations of this are a crushing blow to Harry as he has always implied he had always been willing to foot the bill.

Following this, royal author David McClure, tweeted: “Once more confusion about the accuracy of messages coming out of the Sussex camp. First Harry offers to pay, then when he visits the UK, he does not.”

Prince Andrew’s secret trips to visit the Queen

A royal insider has claimed that Prince Andrew has been making secret visits to the Queen during the night to avoid being spotted by photographers.

A royal insider has claimed the Duke of York has travelled repeatedly to Windsor Castle to speak to his mother.

The royal source said that Prince Andrew has “apologised to the Queen” over the scandal.

The source has also claimed: “Andrew has been very careful and is trying to keep out of sight.

“He knows there are photographers in the daytime and his best chance to avoid them is after dark.

“He knows he is meant to be keeping his head down and it’s a short trip, but he is extremely contrite and apologised to the Queen for all the trouble he has caused her.

“He realises how serious this whole issue has been and the damage it has done to the monarchy.”

More on Kate & William’s upcoming tour of the Caribbean

Kensington Palace said it was their first joint tour since the start of the pandemic, and they have asked to meet as many local people as possible.

They will visit historic Mayan sites and celebrate the rich culture of the Garifuna community in Belize, as well as exploring the country’s biodiversity.

In Jamaica, they will engage with the Jamaican Defence Force and celebrate the legacy of Bob Marley and other ground-breaking Jamaican musicians alongside potential stars of the future.

In the Bahamas, the Cambridges visit a number of islands and experience a world famous junkanoo parade.

A Kensington Palace spokeswoman said: “Throughout their visit, the duke and duchess will take the opportunity to commemorate Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.

“Their programme will also touch on a number of themes that are close to Their Royal Highnesses’ hearts and a key focus of their work with The Royal Foundation, including The Earthshot Prize, mental health and the importance of early childhood to lifelong outcomes.”

She added: “Their Royal Highnesses are very much looking forward to the visit, which will be their first joint official overseas tour since the onset of COVID-19 in 2020.”

Piers Morgan reacts to Meghan & Harry’s NAACP award

Former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan has strongly reacted to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry receiving the NAACP Image Awards.

Sharing the tweet from People, Piers Morgan wrote: “Imagine giving these two an award when their only claim to fame is trashing their families on TV, ruthlessly exploiting their royal titles for vast financial gain, and preaching about equality and environment from their California mansion & private jets?

“Hilarious.”

Prince Harry says he and Meghan were ‘brought together for a reason’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry appeared on stage at the 53rd annual NAACP Image Awards to accept the president’s award.

During his acceptance speech he said that himself and the Duchess “were brought together for a reason”.

The couple received the prestigious accolade, which recognises “special achievement and distinguished public service”, at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The Duke of Sussex told attendees: “I think it’s safe to say I come from a very different background to my incredible wife, yet our lives were brought together for a reason.

“We share a commitment to a life of service, a responsibility to confront injustice and a belief that the most overlooked are often the most important to listen to.”

Meghan Markle added: “I couldn’t be prouder that we’re doing this work together.”

“We are so deeply humbled to be here in the company of such illustrious awardees.”

Queen could have ‘bleak shadow’ cast over Jubilee

A Labour MP has warned that The Queen could see a “bleak shadow” cast over her Platinum Jubilee if questions around whether taxpayer money was used to help Prince Andrew pay his settlement to Virginia Giuffre are left unanswered.

Labour MP Andy McDonald warned last week he will be seeking reassurances that taxpayers’ money isn’t used to fund the Duke’s settlement.

Mr McDonald told Sky News he would use “whatever opportunity” to “seek that assurance from the Government benches that there will be no call upon the public purse to pay up for this settlement.

McDonald also said: “If he [Prince Andrew] wants to go to his mother for a bailout, then the taxpayer has got to be assured it’s not going to be coming out of their coffers. Simple as that.”

Meghan’s ‘extraordinary’ meeting with Queen before royal exit

A royal commentator has claimed in a documentary that Meghan Markle had a “extraordinary” meeting with the Queen before her and Prince Harry’s bombshell exit from the Royal Family.

The fallout and subsequent events are charted and examined in tonight’s Channel 5 documentary, ‘Harry & Meghan vs the Monarchy’, in which royal experts like Ashely Pearson discusses Megxit.

In the programme, Ms Pearson describes first meeting Meghan had with Harry’s grandmother, the Queen.

She said: “The meeting went extremely well.

“It actually ran over, which is an extraordinary thing for the way the Queen keeps her schedule.

“Meghan was warmly welcomed. Here she is – articulate, bright, intelligent, well-spoken, beautiful, elegant — what is not to like?”

Harry & Meghan told to fight over Eugenie pics

Prince Harry and Meghan have been told to sue after pictures emerged of the couple having dinner with Princess Eugenie while she was in the States.

Mark Stephens, a media law specialist at Howard Kennedy, said: “They can sue. There was a case where Paul Weller sued. He was sitting outside a restaurant in Santa Monica with his children and he sued for privacy in the UK.”

Mr Stephens, speaking to Newsweek, added: “They’ll sue whoever published them in the UK, that’s for sure.

“I don’t know whether they can get TMZ here, but it will be worth a go.”

Harry and Meghan's plan to outflank the royal family

The Sussexes, who took a step back from the working royals, are striving to be seen as the members of the firm 'who care' ommentator Eric Schiffer suggested.

The American PR expert has claimed: "They (Harry and Meghan) are going to own the hearts and minds of Gen Z and millennials. They will be seen as the real royals, who care. They are trying to outflank the Royal Family.

"They are trying to do the work of what the Royal Family typically is about, which is about optimising society and helping to make society that much more uplifted in many ways – whether that is emotional or culturally."

He has also said that their Spotify and Netflix media deals, are ideal to tighten their "relationships with Gen Z and millennials", something that happens "whenever you can take the mask of celebrity off, especially if you are positioned at a high level and are able to show your heart and speak about things that are true for you authentically".

He added: "They have zeroed in on the future of the monarchy, which is the youth of the world."

Expert calls Meghan Markle ‘most inspirational Royal’

Lawyer and activist Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu said in an exclusive chat with The Daily Express that she sees Meghan Markle as the most inspirational royal, but the Queen as the most influential.

“I don’t think Meghan is a past royal,” she said.

“She’s still royal, as she’s married to the Duke of Sussex, who is the grandson of the Queen – so she is absolutely still royal. Is she inspiring? I think so.”

Mos-Shogbamimu continued to say: “It’s on a larger scale for Meghan because she’s got the global eye amplified to her. But what they are doing to her is what they do to us, too.”

Discussing The Duchesses way of life before entering The Firm, Dr. Shola said: “Meghan was an independent woman and a millionaire before she met Harry. Therefore, they weren’t giving her anything that she didn’t already have. So I would definitely say that Meghan, in 2022, is the most inspirational royal.”

“I think Harry probably wanted to do more and wanted more flexibility,” she also said. “Meghan being in his life gave him the wings he needed to fly.”

Meghan’s most influential hairstyle

Meghan Markle’s wedding hairstyle has been crowned the most influential royal hairstyle on record.

The study conducted by hair experts Longevita, analysed Google trends data, dating from 2004 to present day to establish which royal hairstyle has been the most influential.

Meghan Markle has the most influential royal hairstyle on record, with her wedding look being searches for royal hairstyles rising 244% above average during her wedding

Kate Middleton’s wedding hairstyle is the second most influential, being searched 217% above average

The third most influential royal hairstyle was from May 2020 where Kate Middleton clapped for carers in a video, with loose beach waves.

Meghan’s up-do for her interview with Oprah Winfrey makes the top ten

Harry acknowledges people of Ukraine at NAACP award

Taking to the stage to receive the prestigious award, Prince Harry took a moment to acknowledge the people of Ukraine.

He said: “Before I begin, we would like to acknowledge the people of Ukraine, who urgently need our continued support as a global community.”

The Duke of Sussex then went on to thank the NAACP for the award, saying: “I also echo the immense gratitude for tonight, both for this award and this community for welcoming me so warmly.

“I think it’s safe to say that I come from a very different background from my incredible wife, yet our lives were brought together for a reason.

“We share a commitment to a life of service, a responsibility to confront injustice and a belief that the most often overlooked are the most important to listen to.”

Odds halved on Meghan becoming President

Leading bookmaker Coral now prices it as 50-1 (cut from 100-1) that Meghan Markle becomes President of the United States at any point in the future.

Coral have a host of special politics markets available online, with Gary Neville priced at 100-1 to become UK Prime Minister in the future and Piers Morgan twice the price at 200-1 for the same role.

“Meghan Markle is now a 50-1 shot in our betting markets to become US President at any point in the future, and we have certainly seen events come true with much larger odds,” said Coral’s Harry Aitkenhead.

“Gary Neville is 100-1 to be PM of the United Kingdom one day, twice as likely as Piers Morgan is for the role at any point in the future,” added Aitkenhead.

