These are the most important S&P 500 and Nasdaq levels to watch right now, says this strategist

By Barbara Kollmeyer
MarketWatch
 5 days ago
Fighters of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces, the military reserve of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, guard the Kyiv City Hall with its windows and doors protected with sandbags in the center of Kyiv on February 28, 2022. - Ukraine demanded an immediate Russian ceasefire and troop withdrawal today as a Kyiv delegation arrived at Belarus border for talks with Russian negotiators on the fifth day of the Kremlin's offensive against the country. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP) (Photo by SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images) By AFP via Getty Images
A risk-off day is looming as Ukraine’s battle for survival against a Russian invasion enters its fifth day.

While the world holds out hope for a diplomatic solution, investors are waiting and watching headlines.

Our call of the day , from Miller Tabak + Co.’s chief market strategist Matt Maley, offers fresh levels to watch on the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP)

The strategist said a late bounce seen last week for those big indexes pushed them back above key support levels, but they remain vulnerable. “Thankfully, the support/resistance levels are still very well drawn,” he told clients in a note late Sunday.

Sharp declines seen earlier last week took those indexes below the “necklines” of their “head and shoulders” technical patterns, a widely followed trend reversal pattern for stock charts . The bounce starting Thursday helped those indexes regain their “lines in the sand” by week’s end.

However, the declines earlier in the week gave both indexes “lower lows” on a closing and intraday basis.

“Therefore, unless the bounces that began last week can see a lot more upside follow-through, last week’s action was still something to be very concerned about,” said Maley, who advises watching last week’s closing S&P 500 low of 4,225.

“Any meaningful break below that line will take it well below the ‘neckline’ of its ‘H&S’ pattern…and that would be a very negative development,” said Maley. But if the index can rally back and take out February highs of 4,590 “in any material way,” that will usher in a solid “higher-high” and much needed relief,” he said.

As for the Nasdaq, Maley said the technical setup is similar. Any “significant break” below last week’s closing lows around 13,500 will give it a “lower-low” and take it below that neckline — a bearish development. On the flip side, a break above February’s high of 15,140 would offer up a “higher-high” easing a lot of market tension.

Maley also commented on the fact that a big washout decline for stocks, that can usher in an important bottom, hasn’t happened. “We haven’t seen a few days when the volume has been huge…and the breadth absolutely horrible,” he said.

He isn’t as worried because he said those washout moves, while compelling, can also cause investors to “miss the boat” by waiting for them to buy stocks. Maley said he would reassess the team’s near-term stance if big indexes break above key resistance,

The buzz

Ukranian and Russian delegates are currently on the Belarusian border while fighting continues in Ukraine , following a tense weekend that saw Russian President Vladimir Putin up tensions by moving the country’s nuclear forces to high alert. Belarus troops reportedly may be ready to fight alongside Russia.

The Treasury has barred any U.S. citizen from transactions with Russia’s central bank , finance ministry or the national wealth fund. The Central Bank of Russia doubled interest rates and shut stock markets on Monday, after Western allies agreed to cut off some Russian banks from the SWIFT global payments system. The ruble (RUBUSD) has been in free fall and listed stocks in London slumped.

European and U.S. defense contractors — Raytheon (RTX) Northrup (NOC) and General Dynamics (GD) are surging on Germany’s surprise move to raise military spending , and send weapons to Ukraine.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK) (BRK) CEO Warren Buffett said there is “little that excites us” in the U.S. stock market, in his annual shareholder letter released on Saturday morning. Its energy unit pledged to keep reducing carbon emissions.

First Horizon (FHN) stock is poised for a 15-year high following a $13.4 billion buyout deal with TD Bank (TD)

A United Nations report shows climate change is racing ahead of the world’s efforts to adapt.

Earnings from Avis Budget (CAR) Marriott (MAR) and Advance Auto Parts (AAP) are ahead.

Data showed the U.S. trade deficit jumped 7.1% in January to $107.6 billion, a new all-time high for the second straight month. This week’s highlights include the Institute for Supply Management’s latest manufacturing report and payrolls data for February.

Stocks (DJIA) (SPX) (COMP) are deep in the red , as investors flocked to bonds (BX:TMUBMUSD10Y) the U.S. dollar (DXY) and gold (GC00) European stocks (XX:SXXP) are also under pressure, with financial stocks sinking . Crude (CL00) reversed earlier gains to drop 1% on talk that the U.S. and other nations could release 70 million barrels of oil from global stockpiles. Goldman Sachs lifted its Brent (BRN00) target to $115, from a current $98 a barrel.

The tickers

These were the top traded tickers on MarketWatch as of 6 a.m. Eastern Time:

Ticker Security name
(TSLA) Tesla
(AMC) AMC Entertainment
(GME) GameStop
(NIO) NIO
(MULN) Mullen Automotive
(AAPL) Apple
(RU:SBER) Sberbank

The chart

Here’s a refresher chart from Goldman on the commodities that Russia produces:

Airbnb will offer free, short-term housing for 100,000 Ukrainian refugees.

Here’s how some are helping Ukraine’s animals .

Need to Know starts early and is updated until the opening bell, but sign up here to get it delivered once to your email box. The emailed version will be sent out at about 7:30 a.m. Eastern.

Want more for the day ahead? Sign up for The Barron’s Daily, a morning briefing for investors, including exclusive commentary from Barron’s and MarketWatch writers.

Why Russia’s invasion of Ukraine may be the preamble to a second Cold War, leading to more volatility and supply shocks

To say this has been an eventful week has been an understatement. Through Friday morning, the 16% weekly surge in the S&P GSCI index XX:SPGSCI tracking commodities is the highest in at least 50 years. The cause, of course, is the invasion of Ukraine by commodities supplier Russia, and the package of Western sanctions triggered in response.
ECONOMY
Washington Post

Fox News’s Jennifer Griffin fully loses her patience with Fox’s Ukraine punditry

Among the many times in which punditry can go very wrong, few rank as high as wartime. And nothing demonstrates that better than some corners of Fox News right now. Tucker Carlson has spent years suggesting maybe Vladimir Putin isn’t a bad guy. Several of its hosts wagered that the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine was manufactured to distract from the Biden administration’s domestic political issues — right before Russia actually invaded. A number of its pundits and hosts have seen their statements on issues like sanctions contradicted by the network’s actual reporting on the situation.
POLITICS
Telegraph

Russian withdrawal may be a sign Vladimir Putin thinks he has already won

Vladimir Putin wrongfooted the world again on Tuesday with the surprise announcement Russia is withdrawing some of its troops from around Ukraine. The question facing the West now is whether the move is a sign the crisis is abating — or just another tactical manouvre on the part of the Kremlin.
POLITICS
