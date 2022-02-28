ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Landstar discloses potential negative impact to revenue, profit from Russia's invasion of Ukraine

By Tomi Kilgore
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gNuMy_0eRNu0Zo00
By Marketwatch
MARKET PULSE

Shares of Landstar System Inc. (lstr) fell 1.0% in morning trading Monday after the transportation services company said it estimates it could lose up to $100 million in first-quarter revenue, and up to 18 cents a share in earnings as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine . The company said two of the largest independent sales agencies it generated a total of 13% of its 2021 revenue from have "significant operations" based in Ukraine. And the disruption of the Ukraine-based operations of the two agencies would have an adverse impact of about $20 million to $25 million a week in truck load revenue. The company said, however, that given better-than-expected revenue per load on loads hauled by truck during the first eight weeks of the first quarter, it still expects first-quarter revenue to be above the high of its guidance range provided in late-January of $1.70 billion to $1.75 billion, even after taking into account the Ukraine affect. Separately, the company said it spent $101.2 million to buy back 641,000 shares of its common stock quarter to date. The stock has lost 8.6% over the past three months, while the Dow Jones Transportation Average (djt) has shed 6.7% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (djia) has slipped 3.5%.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Why Russia’s invasion of Ukraine may be the preamble to a second Cold War, leading to more volatility and supply shocks

To say this has been an eventful week has been an understatement. Through Friday morning, the 16% weekly surge in the S&P GSCI index XX:SPGSCI tracking commodities is the highest in at least 50 years. The cause, of course, is the invasion of Ukraine by commodities supplier Russia, and the package of Western sanctions triggered in response.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Adverse Impact#Landstar System Inc#Lstr
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

109K+
Followers
22K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy