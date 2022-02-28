Largest cryptocurrencies rise as Cardano rallies

CRYPTO UPDATE

All of the largest cryptocurrencies were up during morning trading on Monday, with Cardano (ADAUSD) seeing the biggest change, rising 7.83% to 91 cents.

Bitcoin (BTCUSD) rallied 6.44% to $39,873.15, while Ethereum (ETHUSD) climbed 6.07% to $2,764.87.

Bitcoin Cash (BCHUSD) and Ripple (XRPUSD) increased 5.84% to $322.78 and 4.20% to 75 cents, respectively.

Litecoin (LTCUSD) climbed 3.50% to $106.88, and Uniswap (UNIUSD) increased 3.50% to $10.13.

Dogecoin (DOGEUSD) and Polkadot (DOTUSD) rounded out the increases for Monday, climbing 2.78% to 13 cents and 1.01% to $17.58, respectively.

In crypto-related company news, shares of Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) climbed 1.78% to $179.97, while MicroStrategy Inc. (MSTR) increased 3.58% to $419.50. Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT) shares rallied 4.07% to $16.88, and shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) increased 6.64% to $24.60.

Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) increased 1.85% to $54.98, while Block Inc. (SQ) rose 3.93% to $124.53 and Tesla Inc. (TSLA) rallied 4.07% to $842.81.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) sank 0.58% to $110.30, and Ebang International Holdings Inc. Cl A (EBON) shares climbed 1.22% to $1.25. NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) rose 0.34% to $242.38, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) rose 0.58% to $122.18.

In the fund space, the Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (BITQ) which is focused on pure-play crypto companies, climbed 2.72% to $16.19. Blockchain-focused Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) rose 0.92% to $32.71. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) which tracks the Bitcoin market price, climbed 0.79% to $27.39.

Editor's Note: This story, which tracks nine of the top cryptocurrencies and excludes stable coins, was auto-generated by Automated Insights , an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones, FactSet and Kraken . See our market data terms of use.