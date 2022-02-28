ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commodities & Future

Largest cryptocurrencies rise as Cardano rallies

By MarketWatch Automation
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04COKx_0eRNtxAH00
CRYPTO UPDATE https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EI4vX_0eRNtxAH00

All of the largest cryptocurrencies were up during morning trading on Monday, with Cardano (ADAUSD) seeing the biggest change, rising 7.83% to 91 cents.

Bitcoin (BTCUSD) rallied 6.44% to $39,873.15, while Ethereum (ETHUSD) climbed 6.07% to $2,764.87.

Bitcoin Cash (BCHUSD) and Ripple (XRPUSD) increased 5.84% to $322.78 and 4.20% to 75 cents, respectively.

Litecoin (LTCUSD) climbed 3.50% to $106.88, and Uniswap (UNIUSD) increased 3.50% to $10.13.

Dogecoin (DOGEUSD) and Polkadot (DOTUSD) rounded out the increases for Monday, climbing 2.78% to 13 cents and 1.01% to $17.58, respectively.

In crypto-related company news, shares of Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) climbed 1.78% to $179.97, while MicroStrategy Inc. (MSTR) increased 3.58% to $419.50. Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT) shares rallied 4.07% to $16.88, and shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) increased 6.64% to $24.60.

Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) increased 1.85% to $54.98, while Block Inc. (SQ) rose 3.93% to $124.53 and Tesla Inc. (TSLA) rallied 4.07% to $842.81.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) sank 0.58% to $110.30, and Ebang International Holdings Inc. Cl A (EBON) shares climbed 1.22% to $1.25. NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) rose 0.34% to $242.38, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) rose 0.58% to $122.18.

In the fund space, the Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (BITQ) which is focused on pure-play crypto companies, climbed 2.72% to $16.19. Blockchain-focused Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) rose 0.92% to $32.71. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) which tracks the Bitcoin market price, climbed 0.79% to $27.39.

Editor's Note: This story, which tracks nine of the top cryptocurrencies and excludes stable coins, was auto-generated by Automated Insights , an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones, FactSet and Kraken . See our market data terms of use.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Why Russia’s invasion of Ukraine may be the preamble to a second Cold War, leading to more volatility and supply shocks

To say this has been an eventful week has been an understatement. Through Friday morning, the 16% weekly surge in the S&P GSCI index XX:SPGSCI tracking commodities is the highest in at least 50 years. The cause, of course, is the invasion of Ukraine by commodities supplier Russia, and the package of Western sanctions triggered in response.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardano
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoin Cash#Cryptocurrency#Adausd#Btcusd#Ethusd#Bchusd#Ltcusd#Uniswap#Uniusd#Dotusd#Coinbase Global Inc#Microstrategy Inc#Mstr#Riot Blockchain Inc#Overstock Com Inc#Block Inc#Tesla Inc#Tsla#Nvidia Corp#Nvda
Popculture

Kohl's Customers Should Brace for Possible Changes

As the retail industry shudders from the impact of the pandemic and the growth of online shopping, department store chain Kohl's may be breathing its last breath. The brand confirmed last month that it has received "letters expressing interest in acquiring the company," and some industry experts are speculating that a deal may be imminent. A buy-out could mean the end of another nationwide chain, but it could also be a boon to investors.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Commodities & Future
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Forbes releases billionaires list

Forbes has announced its 35th annual list of the world’s richest people for 2021. The publication said the list now encompasses 2,755 people who are billionaires, 660 more than the prior year, with a record-high number of new names to make the cut — 493, many of whom come from China and Hong Kong.
MARKETS
Markets Insider

Mark Cuban brushes off the idea of a Russia-Ukraine dash for cash, saying investors don't have much alternative to markets if they want good returns

Billionaire investor Mark Cuban suggested market reactions to Russia-Ukraine tensions might be exaggerated. "Markets always overreact and overcorrect to news, or anticipated news, particularly after a big run-up," he told Fox Business on Monday. Cuban said investor worries about Fed rate hikes are overblown, and there aren't many other good...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Russia’s top diplomat says talks should continue because U.S. has offered missile deployment limits

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat advised President Vladimir Putin on Monday to continue talks with the West on Russian security demands amid tensions over Ukraine. The statement by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov appeared to signal the Kremlin’s intention to stay on a diplomatic path even though the U.S. has warned that Moscow could invade Ukraine at any moment.
MILITARY
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

109K+
Followers
22K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy