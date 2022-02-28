NLRP3 priming due to skin damage precedes LTP allergic sensitization in a mouse model

Amoxicillin is recommended as first-line antibiotic treatment for community-acquired pneumonia, the leading infectious cause of mortality in children aged less than 5Â years. We conducted a double-blind, randomized controlled non-inferiority trial comparing 3- to 5-day amoxicillin treatment for non-severe chest-indrawing pneumonia in HIV-negative children aged 2 to 59Â months in Malawi. In a secondary analysis, we assessed the frequency of serious adverse events (SAEs) during the trial to evaluate the safety of treatment with amoxicillin. Enrolled children with non-severe chest-indrawing pneumonia were randomized to either 3- or 5-day amoxicillin and followed for 14Â days to track clinical outcomes. In addition to evaluation for treatment failure (primary endpoint, day 6), relapse, and study drug adherence, children were assessed for adverse events, including SAEs, which were managed per local standard clinical practice until resolution or stabilization. Between March 2016 and April 2019, 3000 children were enrolled, with male and younger children (aged less than 24Â months) demonstrating more SAEs (10.3% for males vs 8.1% for females, p"‰="‰0.04; 10.0% for 2"“6Â months, 10.8% for 7"“11Â months, 9.7% for 12"“23Â months and 5.6% for 24"“59Â months, p"‰="‰0.01). The most common SAEs were progression of or recurrent pneumonia (220 SAEs in 217 children), acute gastroenteritis (14 SAEs in 14 children), and fever (8 SAEs in 8 children); however, there were no significant or substantive differences in the percentage of children with pneumonia-related, acute gastroenteritis, or fever SAEs noted between the 3- versus 5-day amoxicillin treatment groups. In our pediatric community-acquired pneumonia trial evaluating amoxicillin treatment, there were relatively few SAEs overall and very few attributed to amoxicillin. Duration of amoxicillin treatment did not impact the frequency of SAEs. We found male and younger children appear to be more vulnerable to SAEs in our trial; however, our data support previous data demonstrating the safety of amoxicillin use in children with pneumonia.

HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO