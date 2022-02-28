ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

NLRP3 priming due to skin damage precedes LTP allergic sensitization in a mouse model

By Diego Pazos-Castro
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAllergic sensitization is initiated by protein and epithelia interaction, although the molecular mechanisms leading this encounter toward an allergic phenotype remain unknown. Here, we apply the two-hit hypothesis of inflammatory diseases to the study of food allergy sensitization. First, we studied the effects of long-term depilation in mice by analyzing samples...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

TUSC2 immunogene enhances efficacy of chemo-immuno combination on KRAS/LKB1 mutant NSCLC in humanized mouse model

KRAS/LKB1 (STK11) NSCLC metastatic tumors are intrinsically resistant to anti-PD-1 or PD-L1 immunotherapy. In this study, we use a humanized mouse model to show that while carboplatin plus pembrolizumab reduce tumor growth moderately and transiently, the addition of the tumor suppressor gene TUSC2, delivered systemically in nanovesicles, to this combination, eradicates tumors in the majority of animals. Immunoprofiling of the tumor microenvironment shows the addition of TUSC2 mediates: (a) significant infiltration of reconstituted human functional cytotoxic T cells, natural killer cells, and dendritic cells; (b) induction of antigen-specific T cell responses; (c) enrichment of functional central and memory effector T cells; and (d) decreased levels of PD-1+ T cells, myeloid-derived suppressor cells, Tregs, and M2 tumor associated macrophages. Depletion studies show the presence of functional central and memory effector T cells are required for the efficacy. TUSC2 sensitizes KRAS/LKB1 tumors to carboplatin plus pembrolizumab through modulation of the immune contexture towards a pro-immune tumor microenvironment.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Quantitative in vivo micro-computed tomography for monitoring disease activity and treatment response in a collagen-induced arthritis mouse model

A painful, chronic condition, Rheumatoid Arthritis, is marked by bone erosion and soft tissue swelling at the joint. As treatments are investigated in pre-clinical models, characterizing disease progression is integral to assessing treatment efficacy. Here, in vivo and ex vivo micro-computed tomography (ÂµCT) are used in parallel with traditional caliper score measurement to quantify physiological changes in the tarsal region in a murine, collagen-induced arthritis model. In vivo imaging methods, which are validated here through comparison to ex vivo and caliper methods, afford longitudinal analysis of both bone and soft tissue through a single image acquisition. This method removes the subjectivity of swelling quantification which is inherently associated with traditional caliper measurements. Histopathology offers an additional assessment of bone erosion and inflammation by providing a microscopic characterization of disease activity. In comparison to untreated animals, daily prednisolone (glucocorticoid) treatment is shown to restore bone volume, as reflected through in vivo and ex vivo ÂµCT images, as well as histopathology. Prednisolone-associated reduction in inflammation is shown through in vivo ÂµCT soft tissue volume measurements, paw caliper measurements, and histopathology. The findings reported here provide a comprehensive validation of in vivo ÂµCT with a sensitivity that enables characterization of pre-clinical disease assessment in response to treatment in a murine, collagen-induced arthritis model.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Author Correction: Sealing mechanism study of laryngeal mask airways via 3D modelling and finite element analysis

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-06908-y, published online 21 February 2022. In the original version of this Article, Meiling Liu and Junfeng Chen were omitted as a corresponding author. Correspondence and requests for materials should also be addressed to meilingliu@163.com and drchenjf@126.com. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Author...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Coexistence of HLA and KIR ligand mismatches as a risk factor for viral infection early after cord blood transplantation

The Kyoto Stem Cell Transplantation Group (KSCTG) Viral infection is one of the lethal adverse events after cord blood transplantation (CBT). Human leukocyte antigen (HLA) and killer immunoglobulin-like receptor (KIR) ligand divergences can increase the risk of viral infection due to conflicting interactions between virus-infected cells and immune cells. However, the relationship between these disparities and the frequency of viral infection after CBT remains to be evaluated. Herein, we have conducted a retrospective multicenter study to assess the effect of HLA and KIR ligand mismatches on viral infections after CBT. The study included 429 patients, among which 126 viral infections occurred before day 100. Viral infection was significantly associated with poorer overall survival (OS; hazard ratio [HR] 1.74, p"‰<"‰0.01). Patients harboring â‰¥3 mismatches in the HLA allele and inhibitory KIR ligand mismatches (HLA & KIR mismatches) had a significantly greater prevalence of viral infection (HR 1.66, p"‰="‰0.04). Thus, patients with HLA & KIR mismatches had poorer outcomes in terms of non-relapse mortality (HR 1.61, p"‰="‰0.05). Our study demonstrates the unfavorable impacts of HLA & KIR mismatches on viral infections and non-relapse mortality after CBT. Evaluating the viral infection risk and performance of an appropriate and early intervention in high-risk patients and optimizing the graft selection algorithm could improve the outcome of CBTs.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Skin#Priming#Sensitization#Nlrp3#Ltp#Pru#S1p1#Introduction Food
Nature.com

Comment on: Temporising pneumatics for the initial management of rhegmatogenous retinal detachment

We agree that pneumatic retinopexy (PnR) is important in the management of rhegmatogenous retinal detachment (RRD) [1]. Longitudinal data regarding post-operative ellipsoid zone recovery suggests that reducing time to reattachment in fovea-involving RRD is beneficial [2]. PnR is readily accessible, without requirement for an operating theatre, specialist equipment or support staff. The PIVOT randomised trial compared PnR versus pars plana vitrectomy (PPV) in patients with retinal break/s in detached retina within one clock hour above the 8- and 4-o'clock meridians, with any number of retinal breaks or lattice degeneration in attached retina. Patients received PnR a median 2.0"‰h after presentation and required on average one visit more than patients undergoing PPV [3]. PnR also offers superior functional and structural retinal recovery compared to PPV in appropriately selected patients [3, 4]. The authors refer to the reattachment rates and visual acuity outcomes from a non-controlled retrospective study of patients not meeting PIVOT criteria. Patients had gas injection, some received partial laser retinopexy, and all underwent planned PPV 1"“2 weeks later [5]. The study did not assess risk of discontinuity of the ellipsoid zone and external limiting membrane, outer retinal folds, retinal displacement, cataract and functional outcomes such as aniseikonia, vertical metamorphopsia and subjective visual function, all of which have been shown to be worse with PPV compared to PnR.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Neuroprotective effect of Mulmina Mango against chemotherapy-induced cognitive decline in mouse model of mammary carcinoma

The post-treatment status of breast cancer survivors has become a concern because of the toxicity induced by chemotherapeutic agents in the brain tissues resulting in cognitive deficits, which is generally referred as chemobrain. The aim of this study was to assess the effect of a proprietary ayurvedic formulation Mulmina Mango against chemotherapy-induced cognitive impairment (CICI).Â Mammary carcinoma was induced by subcutaneously inoculating 4T1 cells into the mammary fat pad of the animals. Intraperitoneal administration of Cyclophosphamide, Methotrexate, 5-Fluorouracil (CMF) regimen was carried out once a week for three weeks. Treatment of Mulmina began one week before chemotherapy and continued till the end of the chemotherapy cycle. After three cycles of chemotherapy, cognitive decline was assessed by Morris water maze task followed by assessment of locomotor activity by open-field test. Tumor progression was evaluated by measurement of tumor volume. Oxidative and neuroinflammatory markers were also evaluated from the isolated brain samples. CMF treatment resulted in a considerable reduction in tumour volume. We found chemotherapy negatively affected behavioral and biochemical parameters in animals and Mulmina treatment ameliorated these cognitive impairments by restoring antioxidant and maintaining cytokine levels. The combination of phytochemicals in Mulmina proved its possible ability to alleviate CICI without affecting chemotherapeutic efficiency and could pave the way for identifying treatment strategies to combat chemobrain.
CANCER
Nature.com

Correction to: CHD1L prevents lipopolysaccharide-induced hepatocellular carcinomar cell death by activating hnRNP A2/B1-nmMYLK axis

The original version of this article, unfortunately, contained a mistake in the affiliations. The original article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Guangliang Wang, Xiaofeng Zhang. Affiliated Cancer Hospital and Institute, Guangzhou Medical University, Guangzhou, China. Guangliang Wang,Â Xiaofeng Zhang,Â Zhiming Cao,Â Xiaogang Chen,Â Huiqin Cui,Â Ming Liu,Â Lei...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Cancer proteogenomics: current impact and future prospects

Genomic analyses in cancer have been enormously impactful, leading to the identification of driver mutations and development of targeted therapies. But the functions of the vast majority of somatic mutations and copy number variants in tumours remain unknown, and the causes of resistance to targeted therapies and methods to overcome them are poorly defined. Recent improvements in mass spectrometry-based proteomics now enable direct examination of the consequences of genomic aberrations, providing deep and quantitative characterization of tumour tissues. Integration of proteins and their post-translational modifications with genomic, epigenomic and transcriptomic data constitutes the new field of proteogenomics, and is already leading to new biological and diagnostic knowledge with the potential to improve our understanding of malignant transformation and therapeutic outcomes. In this Review we describe recent developments in proteogenomics and key findings from the proteogenomic analysis of a wide range of cancers. Considerations relevant to the selection and use of samples for proteogenomics and the current technologies used to generate, analyse and integrate proteomic with genomic data are described. Applications of proteogenomics in translational studies and immuno-oncology are rapidly emerging, and the prospect for their full integration into therapeutic trials and clinical care seems bright.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Science
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Nature.com

New transgenic mouse models enabling pan-hematopoietic or selective hematopoietic stem cell depletion in vivo

Hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) multipotency and self-renewal are typically defined through serial transplantation experiments. Host conditioning is necessary for robust HSC engraftment, likely by reducing immune-mediated rejection and by clearing limited HSC niche space. Because irradiation of the recipient mouse is non-specific and broadly damaging, there is a need to develop alternative models to study HSC performance at steady-state and in the absence of radiation-induced stress. We have generated and characterized two new mouse models where either all hematopoietic cells or only HSCs can be specifically induced to die in vivo or in vitro. Hematopoietic-specific Vav1-mediated expression of a loxP-flanked diphtheria-toxin receptor (DTR) renders all hematopoietic cells sensitive to diphtheria toxin (DT) in "Vav-DTR" mice. Crossing these mice to Flk2-Cre mice results in "HSC-DTR" mice which exhibit HSC-selective DT sensitivity. We demonstrate robust, rapid, and highly selective cell ablation in these models. These new mouse models provide a platform to test whether HSCs are required for long-term hematopoiesis in vivo, for understanding the mechanisms regulating HSC engraftment, and interrogating in vivo hematopoietic differentiation pathways and mechanisms regulating hematopoietic homeostasis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Link between serum lipid signature and prognostic factors in COVID-19 patients

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-00755-z, published online 04 November 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Funding section. "This research was funded by Dipartimento di Scienze della Salute, UniversitÃ degli Studi di Milano (Piano di Sostegno alla Ricerca LINEA 2: Dotazione annuale per attivitÃ istituzionali...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Nature.com

Management of sleep-disordered breathing in three spinal cord injury rehabilitation centres around the world: a mixed-methods study

Mixed-methods observational study. To describe the sleep-disordered breathing (SDB) management models of three spinal cord injury (SCI) rehabilitation centres that are screening, diagnosing and treating uncomplicated SDB, and to determine their common elements. Setting. Three specialist SCI rehabilitation centres. Methods. Data collection at each site included direct observations and interviews...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Analysis of serious adverse events in a pediatric community-acquired pneumonia randomized clinical trial in Malawi

Amoxicillin is recommended as first-line antibiotic treatment for community-acquired pneumonia, the leading infectious cause of mortality in children aged less than 5Â years. We conducted a double-blind, randomized controlled non-inferiority trial comparing 3- to 5-day amoxicillin treatment for non-severe chest-indrawing pneumonia in HIV-negative children aged 2 to 59Â months in Malawi. In a secondary analysis, we assessed the frequency of serious adverse events (SAEs) during the trial to evaluate the safety of treatment with amoxicillin. Enrolled children with non-severe chest-indrawing pneumonia were randomized to either 3- or 5-day amoxicillin and followed for 14Â days to track clinical outcomes. In addition to evaluation for treatment failure (primary endpoint, day 6), relapse, and study drug adherence, children were assessed for adverse events, including SAEs, which were managed per local standard clinical practice until resolution or stabilization. Between March 2016 and April 2019, 3000 children were enrolled, with male and younger children (aged less than 24Â months) demonstrating more SAEs (10.3% for males vs 8.1% for females, p"‰="‰0.04; 10.0% for 2"“6Â months, 10.8% for 7"“11Â months, 9.7% for 12"“23Â months and 5.6% for 24"“59Â months, p"‰="‰0.01). The most common SAEs were progression of or recurrent pneumonia (220 SAEs in 217 children), acute gastroenteritis (14 SAEs in 14 children), and fever (8 SAEs in 8 children); however, there were no significant or substantive differences in the percentage of children with pneumonia-related, acute gastroenteritis, or fever SAEs noted between the 3- versus 5-day amoxicillin treatment groups. In our pediatric community-acquired pneumonia trial evaluating amoxicillin treatment, there were relatively few SAEs overall and very few attributed to amoxicillin. Duration of amoxicillin treatment did not impact the frequency of SAEs. We found male and younger children appear to be more vulnerable to SAEs in our trial; however, our data support previous data demonstrating the safety of amoxicillin use in children with pneumonia.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Parent"“offspring conflict and its outcome under uni-and biparental care

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-05877-6, published online 07 February 2022. In the original version of this Article, Sandra Steiger was incorrectly indicated as a corresponding author. The correct corresponding author for this Article is Jacqueline Sahm. Correspondence and request for materials should be addressed to Jacqueline.Sahm@uni-bayreuth.de. The original Article has...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

New targeted and epigenetic therapeutic strategies for the treatment of uveal melanoma

Uveal melanoma (UM) is a rare, genetically bland ocular malignancy with excellent local treatment options, but no disease-specific therapies are approved for use in the metastatic setting by the Food and Drug Administration. Metastatic UM (mUM) confers a prognosis of ~15 months. Unlike cutaneous melanoma, UM is poorly responsive to checkpoint inhibitors and cytotoxic chemotherapy highlighting the importance of clarifying vulnerable disease-specific mechanisms, such as cell cycle or metabolic pathways necessary for tumor growth and survival. The elucidation of signaling pathways downstream of the frequently mutated GNA GTPase such as PKC/MAPK/ERK/MEK, PI3K/AKT, and YAP-Hippo have offered potential targets. Potentially druggable epigenetic targets due to BAP1-mutated UM have also been identified, including proteins involved with histone deacetylation and DNA splicing. This review describes the preclinical rationale for the development of targeted therapies and current strategies currently being studied in clinical trials or will be in the near future.
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: Time trend and Bayesian mapping of multiple myeloma incidence in Sardinia, Italy

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-06745-z, published online 17 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Results section, under subheading "Geographic map of MM incidence",. "These are: Arborea (9 cases, likelihood ratio 20.2,Â P"‰="‰0.953), Padria (5 cases, likelihood ratio 20.2,Â P"‰="‰0.953), Benetutti (8 cases,...
WORLD
Nature.com

Good genotype-phenotype relationships in rare disease are hard to find

European Journal of Human Genetics volumeÂ 30,Â page 251 (2022)Cite this article. As the official journal of the European Society of Human Genetics, we open this month's issue with a piece introducing the Young Geneticists Network and ESHG-Young committee [1]. This explains who they are and what they hope to achieve.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

European Journal of Human Genetics

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. In the main texts of the article, Dr Patrick Benusiglio's name was spelled incorrectly. Department of Neuroscience, The University of Sheffield, Sheffield, UK. Alisdair McNeill. Sheffield Clinical Genetics Department, Sheffield Children's Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, Sheffield, UK. Alisdair McNeill.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Modelling biophoton emission kinetics based on the initial intensity value in Helianthus annuus plants exposed to different types of stress

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-06323-3, published online 10 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Reference 34, which was incorrectly given as:. Eva, H., Masaki, K. & Humio, I. Spontaneous ultraweak light emission from respiring spinach leaf mitochondria.Â Biochem. Biophys. Acta.Â 1098, 27"“31 (1991)....
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Contrarian Botox pioneer remembered

University of Wisconsin–Madison, Madison, Wisconsin, USA. Hannover Medical School, Hannover, Germany. Undeterred by the apparent absurdity of using the world’s deadliest known poison as a clinical treatment, Alan Brown Scott — who died last December, aged 89 — first developed botulinum toxin as a treatment for involuntary muscle hyperactivity. This treatment can now be used for at least 26 conditions in 6 medical specialties.
MADISON, WI
Nature.com

Geologically rapid aqueous mineral alteration at subfreezing temperatures in icy worlds

The most active icy worlds such as Europa or Enceladus are predicted to host extensive aqueous alteration driven by water"“rock interactions at elevated temperatures1,2,3. On the other hand, it is assumed that such alteration is kinetically inhibited at the subzero temperatures of other icy worlds, such as the mid-sized moons of Saturn and Uranus or trans-Neptunian objects1,4. Here we perform aqueous alteration experiments on a chondrite-analogue material (olivine) and find that chemical alteration processes are still efficient at temperatures as low as âˆ’20"‰Â°C, as the presence of an unfrozen water film still allows olivine to dissolve in partially frozen alkaline solutions. We infer that aqueous alteration may be enhanced by salts and ammonia present in icy worlds, and therefore remains a geologically rapid process even at subzero temperatures. Our results imply that the primary chondritic minerals in most icy bodies exceeding 400"“500"‰km in diameter will be completely altered to hydrous secondary minerals early in their evolutionary histories.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy