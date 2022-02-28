ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Trade halted in several Russian stocks on NYSE, Nasdaq

By William Watts
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gNuMy_0eRNtTsb00
By Marketwatch
MARKET PULSE

Trade in several Russia-related stocks on the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq was halted Monday. Alerts from the NYSE said activity in American depositary shares of steelmaker Mechel PAO (mtl) telecom operator Mobile TeleSystems (mbt) and Russian online real-estate listings company Cian PLC (cian) were halted due to "regulatory concern." Shares of search-engine operator Yandex N.V. (yndx) and e-commerce platform Ozon Holdings PLC (ozon) were among those halted on Nasdaq for news pending. The halts follow a range of new sanctions imposed by the U.S. and its allies on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine. The Wall Street Journal , citing people familiar with the matter, reported that the halts are temporary while NYSE and Nasdaq regulatory teams study the sanctions.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Ozon Holdings Plc#Russian#American#Mbt#Cian Plc#The Wall Street Journal
rigzone.com

Kinetik Starts Trading on Nasdaq

Following the merger between Altus Midstream and BCP Raptor Holdco, the newly formed company Kinetic Holdings started trading on Nasdaq Global. Altus Midstream Company and BCP Raptor Holdco have completed their merger, forming Kinetik Holdings, a fully integrated midstream company. The only pure-play midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin...
STOCKS
The Independent

London Stock Exchange suspends trading in eight more Russian firms

The London Stock Exchange has suspended trading in eight more Russia-based companies due to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.It comes a day after the financial markets operator said 28 Russian companies had been blocked.The update showed that stocks in Russian grocery retailer Magnit and investment business Sistema were among the latest to be suspended in London.In a statement, it said: “The London Stock Exchange notes the ongoing deterioration of market conditions since March 2, and in order to maintain orderly markets, the exchange has suspended the admission to trading of the instruments.”The move follows steps taken by the UK, EU...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Country
Russia
rigzone.com

Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says

The UK government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said. The government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers – containing enough liquid gas to supply the UK for up to 12 days – from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said.
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

109K+
Followers
22K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy