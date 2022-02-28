Trade halted in several Russian stocks on NYSE, Nasdaq

By Marketwatch

MARKET PULSE

Trade in several Russia-related stocks on the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq was halted Monday. Alerts from the NYSE said activity in American depositary shares of steelmaker Mechel PAO (mtl) telecom operator Mobile TeleSystems (mbt) and Russian online real-estate listings company Cian PLC (cian) were halted due to "regulatory concern." Shares of search-engine operator Yandex N.V. (yndx) and e-commerce platform Ozon Holdings PLC (ozon) were among those halted on Nasdaq for news pending. The halts follow a range of new sanctions imposed by the U.S. and its allies on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine. The Wall Street Journal , citing people familiar with the matter, reported that the halts are temporary while NYSE and Nasdaq regulatory teams study the sanctions.