ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Bitcoin rallies 15%, analysts eye $50k as next resistance level

By Frances Yue
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=398s5A_0eRNtMwk00
HONG KONG, CHINA - FEBRUARY 15: Pedestrians walk past a digital screen displaying Bitcoin logos on February 15, 2022 in Hong Kong, China. Cryptocurrencies are gaining popularity worldwide as investors seek to diversify into the new asset class despite wild swings in the valuations of assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum in the first weeks of the year. Buying and selling crypto is becoming common in many places, like Hong Kong, where regulators have so far avoided using a heavy hand to manage crypto platforms. (Photo by Anthony Kwan/Getty Images) By Anthony Kwan/Getty Images
CRYPTO https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YdkGp_0eRNtMwk00

Bitcoin has rallied about 15% in the past 24 hours, as the U.S. and its allies hit Russia with another round of sanctions in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

The cryptocurrency (BTCUSD) is trading at around $43,000, according to CoinDesk data. Ether gained about 11% over the past 24 hours, trading at around $2,900.

As bitcoin breaks above its previous resistance level of $42,500, it would target next resistance near $50,000 to $51,000, Katie Stockton, founder and managing partner at Fairlead Strategies, wrote Monday.

“As the West raises heavy sanctions on Russia including access to the SWIFT payments system, the use case for a decentralized channel for finance is perfectly presented,” John Kicklighter, chief strategist at forex platform DailyFX wrote in notes.

Bitcoin rallied on Monday as the S&P 500 (SPX) closed 0.2% lower.

Investors have been closely watching the correlation between bitcoin and the stock market. The crypto has been often trading in tandem with growth stocks during the past few months, challenging perception of bitcoin’s use case among some as a store of value.

The Ukrainian government is reportedly purchasing critical supplies using cryptocurrencies donated to the country, according to CoinDesk. Meanwhile, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde on Friday called for regulations that prevent Russians to evade sanctions by using digital assets.

Read : Can Russia use cryptocurrencies to evade Western sanctions? Likely, to some extent, but it’s ‘very hard to do at scale,’ says one analyst

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Mitch McConnell says ‘no question’ Ketanji Brown Jackson is qualified for the Supreme Court

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said there is “no question” that Ketanji Brown Jackson has the qualifications to be a Supreme Court justice. The Republican senator from Kentucky met with Judge Jackson on Wednesday, and was also complimentary of President Joe Biden’s pick for the highest court in the land during a radio appearance on “The Guy Benson Show.”
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Lagarde
CNET

Bitcoin and Ether Are Helping Fund Ukraine's Resistance

As Russia launched an invasion into his home country last Thursday, Ukranian photographer Vitaliy Raskalov found himself a world away in Mexico City. When I spoke with him over Telegram on Sunday evening, he was busy organizing a shipment of bulletproof vests to his homeland. All of it will be paid for with cryptocurrency.
ADVOCACY
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Recover Thanks To 'Dip Buying' And Seller Exhaustion — Analyst Says Watch Out For These Two Key Levels

Major coins traded higher Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 1.9% to $1.8 trillion. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Why Is It Moving? Cryptocurrencies moved higher alongside stock futures Monday evening. S&P Futures and Nasdaq Futures were seen trading 0.54% and 0.78% higher at 4,323.25 and 13,969.75, respectively, at press time.
MARKETS
Daily Mail

Bill Gates demands 'EVERY' country in the world to take the 'Aussie response' to pandemics as he becomes the focus of Covid conspiracy theories

Australia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been hailed as 'gold standard' by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The US billionaire who has dedicated billions of dollars to vaccine research, has been warning for months of a new pandemic looming on the horizon. He warned the annual Munich Security Conference last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Hong Kong#Stock#Btcusd#Fairlead Strategies#Swift#Ukrainian#European Central Bank
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Country
China
Fortune

Elon Musk gave a mysterious $5.7 billion donation weeks after he dared the UN to show him its plan for solving world hunger

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Elon Musk donated around $5.74 billion to charity in November, just weeks after tweeting that if the UN World Food Program showed him how $6 billion would solve world hunger, he would “sell Tesla stock right now and do it.”
CHARITIES
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
The Independent

Putin says he will destroy the ‘anti-Russia’ created by West and insists Ukraine invasion going to plan

Vladimir Putin said Moscow will destroy the “anti-Russia” next door that the West created, as he insisted his invasion of Ukraine was going to plan.The Russian president said in a televised address on Thursday that Kremlin forces were fighting against threats including nuclear weapons and claimed their assault was running on schedule.He said: “The special military operation is proceeding strictly in line with the timetable. According to plan. “All objectives that were set are being resolved successfully.”Mr Putin’s comments seemed designed to rebut statements by Western governments and intelligence agencies that Russia’s campaign has stumbled in the face of...
POLITICS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

109K+
Followers
22K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy