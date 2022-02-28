Connecticut package stores removing Russian vodka in protest of Ukraine invasion

Some Connecticut package stores are ditching Russian-made vodka to protest the invasion of Ukraine, while government leaders in the state and nation are calling for a boycott of all things Russian.

At Seaside Wine & Spirits in Old Saybrook, owner Tracy Aglio posted a sign: “No Russian products sold here.”

“It’s just to let people know we stand in solidarity with Ukraine,” Aglio said Monday.

Removed to a back room were four brands of vodka either made in Russia or with Russian-grown ingredients, she said.

Also, governors of New Hampshire and several other states have ordered government-run liquor stores to stop selling Russian-made spirits.

“We will do our part to push back on the Russian invaders and stand with our sisters and brothers in Ukraine,” Utah Governor Spencer Cox said, according to a Reuters report. He also said that Utah would review all state procurements to check for any Russian ties.

Jean Cronin, executive director of the Connecticut Package Stores Association, wrote a note to members Monday.

“Like residents throughout Connecticut and the United States,” Cronin wrote, “the Connecticut Package Stores Association expresses its support of the Ukrainian people who are fighting for a free and independent Ukraine against the unprovoked and inhumane aggression by Russia against a democratic and sovereign nation.

“Although we are subject to anti-trust laws in organizing any boycott of Russian produced spirits,” Cronin wrote, “we encourage our member package stores to use their discretion and to follow their conscience in making individual decisions to remove Russian spirits in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.”

Boycotts, however, are unlikely to have much financial impact. Only 1.2% of U.S. vodka imports came from Russia in the first half of 2021, according to news reports. Data from the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States showed Russian vodka accounted for only $18.5 million of the $1.4 billion worth of total vodka imports in the U.S. last year. Many Russian-styled vodkas sold here, including Smirnoff and Stolichnaya, are made in the U.S. and other countries.

Walter Silkowski, owner of Brown’s Package Store in Manchester, said “two Russians could drink” all the Russian-made vodka he has in stock.

“I have very little up there. When it’s gone, it’s gone. I won’t replace it,” Silkowski said.

Cronin advised members that most popular vodka brands “are not affiliated with Russia, and are either produced in the United States or in countries that are outspoken supporters of Ukraine. We encourage members to exercise due diligence when making their decisions.”

Still, liquor store owners and government leaders were rallying behind the call to dump all Russian-made products. U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal recently tweeted a photo of Russian vodka and urged people to join a boycott.

“Meager as Russian imports are,” Blumenthal tweeted, “boycotting them can show our revulsion & rejection of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s inhumane atrocities against Ukraine. As Ukrainians fiercely defend their freedom, this combined consumer action can send a signal of solidarity. Count me in.”

Asked about efforts to stop the sale of Russian spirits, Lamont said at a news conference in New Haven, “Well, that’s great. But that’s public relations. You want to have real sanctions, you’re dealing with oil and energy.” The governor also called for sales of anti-tank and anti-aircraft weapons to “these amazing freedom fighters right now.”

Courant staff writer Stephen Singer contributed to this story

