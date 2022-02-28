ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LncRNA MALAT1 functions as a biomarker of no-reflow phenomenon in ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction patients receiving primary percutaneous coronary intervention

By Xiheng Yang
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMALAT1 was reported to sponge miR-30e, miR-126 and miR-155 in the pathogenesis of many diseases. Plasma miR-30e can indicate the risk of no-reflow during primary percutaneous coronary intervention (pPCI), while miR-126 can be used as a predictor of coronary slow flow phenomenon. In this study, we compared the diagnostic value of...

IN THIS ARTICLE
