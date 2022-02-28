The Mader Menu Visits Daddy's Soul Food & Grille

Joester Brassell, known by Oxford locals as Mama Jo, is the true soul behind the soul food at Mama Jo’s Country Cookin’. Located on Old Highway 7, customers are greeted by the smiling faces of employees and the smell of fried chicken, green beans and fried cornbread when they walk into her restaurant. Brassell, a Taylor, Mississippi, local, has been cooking since she was a child and is passionate about sharing her gift to the Oxford community.

