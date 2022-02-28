The Mader Menu Visits Daddy's Soul Food & Grille

If a tasty burger and a giant Bloody Mary sound like a perfect meal, this popular Wisconsin pub and grill is a bit of Heaven on Earth. You better bring friends!. A few weeks ago, a friend asked if I knew of any places around Wisconsin / Illinois Stateline area that served ridiculous over-sized and over-stuffed Bloody Marys.
The chef of Cincinnati’s oldest tavern will be competing on an upcoming episode of Food Network’s Chopped. Arnold’s Bar and Grill chef Kayla Robison’s episode will air Tuesday, March 1 at 9 p.m. in the 51st season of this long-running, wildly popular TV show. On Chopped,...
I first heard about G’s Country Kitchen about 10 years ago, from a Huntsville fine-dining chef who liked to eat lunch there. Of course, when there’s a local restaurant back-of-house staff from other local restaurants are into, that’s a high compliment. What made this instance particularly intriguing is G’s does soul-food, the antithesis of the white-tablecloth realm. But good food in a good place, that happens at every price point.
Staples of soul food cooking are beans, pork, fried chicken, and cornmeal is used in cornbread, hush puppies, and a coating for fried fish. Congratulations to this South Jersey Restaurant for winning this delicious award. According to nj.com, this south Jersey Restaraunt won a prestigious award, the first a New...
Cadence, a vegan restaurant in the heart of New York City, is the talk around town. The soul food restaurant in the East Village was named to the Top 10 new New York Restaurants of 2021 by The New York Times, as well as its Top 50 Favorites in America.
For more than 40 years at the same location, the Puritan Backroom has been a go-to spot in Manchester, a restaurant able to attract old timers craving a comfort food fix and twenty-somethings meeting up with friends. Where else could you find a gathering of retired school teachers and teenagers...
Disneyland has released the full menu lineup for the 2022 Food & Wine Festival that will bring California-centric food, beer and wine, celebrity chefs and Disney characters dressed in their best foodie attire to Disney California Adventure. The Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival runs March 4 through April...
Lenten season has arrived, during which Catholics and others avoid eating meat on Friday. To that end, fast food restaurants have done their annual rollout of seafood items. The chain known for roast beef has a trio of fried fish sandwiches for the season. The Crispy Fish sandwich includes a...
BUENA VISTA TWP., MI — Residents here can purchase $12 tickets for Buena Vista Township’s Black History Month-themed “Food For The Soul” event later this month. The luncheon is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, at the Buena Vista Community Center, 1940 S. Outer.
Famous for its “unrivaled Chicago-style food,” Portillo’s recently announced plans to open its first Texas restaurant this year. “We are bun-believably excited to announce that Portillo’s is heading over to The Colony, TX,” about 40 miles northeast of Fort Worth. The restaurant expects to open...
A downtown Kalamazoo favorite is adapting to changes to continue to be a viable restaurant. Food Dance will be changing its menu and limiting hours. Founded in 1994 with a commitment to helping build a thriving and sustainable local food system, Food Dance quickly became a place for an amazing dining experience in downtown Kalamazoo. Like everything else, it was closed during the pandemic and has been recovering ever since.
If you check out the menu at most big fast food chains, you’ll see limited-time offers, items that are available only for a few weeks designed to grab your attention. But lower on the menu you’ll find some items that never change. We’re working on a story about...
Soule Chicago is home to Creole-infused soul food dishes and in honor of Mardi Gras we’re learning how to make their shrimp and grits. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen to break it all down is head chef and owner Bridgette Flagg. 1931 W. Chicago Ave. Facebook @SouleChicago. Instagram...
Joester Brassell, known by Oxford locals as Mama Jo, is the true soul behind the soul food at Mama Jo’s Country Cookin’. Located on Old Highway 7, customers are greeted by the smiling faces of employees and the smell of fried chicken, green beans and fried cornbread when they walk into her restaurant. Brassell, a Taylor, Mississippi, local, has been cooking since she was a child and is passionate about sharing her gift to the Oxford community.
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — When you're in the mood for a nice meal, a hospital probably isn't your first choice. In this Zevely Zone, I visited Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center where they're trying to give hospital food a good name. Executive Chef Justin Searle doesn't like to boast,...
Merriam Fischer was 5 years old when she took to the kitchen boiling traditional African soups with her mother. To her, there was nothing more exhilarating than finally preparing the flavorful foods she knew all her life. She manages Ivoire Delice and Market, a West African and soul-food fusion takeout...
There’s nothing that completely transforms a space like paint. So if you’re looking at your walls and thinking landlord off-white or builder beige just aren’t cutting it for you anymore, take inspiration from Seattle resident J. Rycheal’s living room redo, a color-filled “mid-century haven.”. “Color...
Comments / 0