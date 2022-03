Roy Keane has urged Jack Grealish to “grow up” and earn the “trust” of Pep Guardiola and Gareth Southgate.Grealish has struggled for consistent impact since being signed by Manchester City for £100 million last summer, but scored the second as Guardiola’s side advanced to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup with a 2-0 win over Peterborough.Keane believes that the 26-year-old is yet to fully convince his new manager since arriving at the Etihad Stadium.And with Manchester City in the thick of a chase for silverware in the three competitions, the former Manchester United midfielder thinks that Grealish must step up...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO