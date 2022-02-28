ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madras, OR

Madras chosen for air show conference

By Pat Kruis
The Madras Pioneer
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gwf0j_0eRNnjq500 Air show leaders from 10 Northwest states and Canada to meet in Madras in September

The Northwest Council of Air Shows has chosen Madras as the site for its 2022 conference scheduled for September 23 through September 25.

The council draws air show producers from 10 Northwest states, three Canadian provinces and two Canadian territories.

"If 50 people come it will be great. If 100 people come it will be great," says Rick Allen, secretary-treasurer of the Airshow of the Cascades.

The pandemic has canceled the conference for the past two years, so it's hard to predict how much demand there will be for the Madras conference.

The new conference will have a new format which could make things interesting for people who live in the area.

"It will be like an informal mini-airshow," said Allen.

In the past NWCAS held its conferences indoors mainly as an opportunity for networking and between producers and flying performers, and sharing best practices information.

This year the conference adds an opportunity for aerobatic pilots to earn certifications.

"At the conference there will be evaluators who can certify the pilots," Allen said.

People who live in Madras will be able to watch the performances from wherever they are without paying admission.

The Madras airport not only has the space for aerobatic flying, it has a reputation as a beautiful place to fly.

"Dry climate, the mountains, the canyons toward the Cove," said Allen. "It's a good place to fly with a beautiful backdrop."

The nearby Redmond airport provides a good place for people without their own airplanes to fly in to Central Oregon for the conference.

Allen believes the Madras air show has earned a good reputation over the years.

"If we do a good job, and if the concept works" said Allen, "Madras may be a site for years to come."

The city of Madras and Jefferson County each pitched in $1,500 toward the event. Besides drawing people to Madras restaurants and hotels during the off-season, Allen sees this conference as a way to elevate the Madras air show.

It will attract new performers who may be interested in performing at the Air Show of the Cascades, and gives Madras air show organizers a first chance to see the newest acts.

It also introduces more air show producers to the Madras facility. Allen thinks people who run state and national aerobatic events may consider Madras as a competition site.

Allen thinks this opportunity could result in more opportunities. "We'll make sure the venue works," he said, "and that we treat them with hospitality."

