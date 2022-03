InstaSwab got some good ink in the design world due to its complex geometrical build constructed from ultra-thin polymer fibers measuring less than the width of a human hair. OPT’s 3D printing system was seven years in the making, but its timing was certainly fortuitous, with the creation of a swab it says is “up to 20 times more effective in bacterial sample elution.” The need for such devices predates COVID-19, of course, and will certainly live on once the pandemic is (knock on wood) in the rearview.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO