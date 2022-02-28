Park Closures

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A portion of the Westlake neighborhood’s MacArthur Park — which has been closed for more than four months — will reopen to the public Tuesday after undergoing over $1.5 million in renovations. MacArthur Park’s Lakeside portion was closed back in October so that L.A. Department of Recreation and Parks could conduct cleaning and make infrastructure improvements. Prior to the closure, the park had been home to a large homeless encampment. According to L.A. City Councilman Gil Cedillo, the park got nearly 200 new trees, 125 new plants and shrubs, a new irrigation system featuring 556 sprinklers, 75,000 square-feet of...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO