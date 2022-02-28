Park Closures

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS LA

MacArthur Park Reopens After 4-Month Closure

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A portion of the Westlake neighborhood’s MacArthur Park — which has been closed for more than four months — will reopen to the public Tuesday after undergoing over $1.5 million in renovations. MacArthur Park’s Lakeside portion was closed back in October so that L.A. Department of Recreation and Parks could conduct cleaning and make infrastructure improvements. Prior to the closure, the park had been home to a large homeless encampment. According to L.A. City Councilman Gil Cedillo, the park got nearly 200 new trees, 125 new plants and shrubs, a new irrigation system featuring 556 sprinklers, 75,000 square-feet of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WJTV 12

Frontage road to be built in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Ridgeland Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a project to built a frontage road alongside Interstate 220. The Northside Sun reported the road will be named Highland Commerce Drive and will run from Lake Harbour Drive to the south side end of Highland Colony Parkway. The purpose of the road […]
RIDGELAND, MS
WDEA AM 1370

Anticipated Peregrine Falcons Return Causes Closures of Certain Acadia National Park Trails

In anticipation of the peregrine falcons returning to their traditional nesting territories at the Precipice, Jordan and Valley Cove cliffs in Acadia National Park the National Park Service has closed the cliffs and associated trails to the public effective March 1st so as to protect the peregrine falcons from disturbance or harassment during the nesting stage.
WTOK-TV

Street closure scheduled in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Work to replace a storm drain will close a portion of Grand Avenue in Meridian next week. It affects the portion from South Frontage Road to Highway 145 South. The work is slated for Monday, Feb. 28 through Friday, Mar. 4. Drivers should avoid the area...
MERIDIAN, MS

