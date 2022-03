When the Academy announced changes to the live telecast of this year’s Oscars, which included handing out several awards before the show begins to air on TV, folks in the industry were definitely upset. While all of the Oscars are meaningful, the ones being relegated to the pre-taped section of the show mainly focused on the behind-the-scenes folks who don’t necessarily get their moment in the sun often enough. And filmmaker Guillermo del Toro thinks that’s a bad idea, especially for this year’s ceremony.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO