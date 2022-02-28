Cyber expert warns of potential identity theft risks working from home

Identity theft is something that a business must protect its consumers from. If it's proven that your company's customer data was stolen, your company might face a slew of legal penalties and fines. Increasing your cyber security expertise will enable you to share it with your staff and be seen as a great leader. You should also consider how your data is accessible and how your network's access credentials are organized. It would be beneficial if you ensured that everyone understands how to use shared drives to view and write data. If workers need to look up sensitive information, make a note of where they are and make sure they're on a secure network.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 DAYS AGO