BP cancels fuel oil loadings from Russian port of Taman -sources

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) -BP has cancelled all fuel oil loadings from the Russian Black Sea port of Taman due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, sources familiar with the matter said. BP was due to load a 60,000-tonne cargo of fuel oil on March...

rigzone.com

Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says

The UK government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said. The government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers – containing enough liquid gas to supply the UK for up to 12 days – from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said.
KITV.com

BP will dump its 20% stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft

BP is cutting ties with Rosneft in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The British company said in a statement Sunday that it would exit its 19.75% stake in the Russian state oil giant, describing Moscow's decision to attack its neighbor as "an act of aggression which is having tragic consequences across the region."
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Lowest Gas Prices In America

Oil prices spiked as the war in Ukraine threatened to cut off the supply of crude, particularly from Russia, one of the largest producers in the world. WTI hit $96, up from a 52 week low of $57.25. Many traders believe crude prices will pierce $100 and may stay there for weeks. Gas prices have […]
Fortune

Anger explodes at Germany, Italy, and Hungary over Europe’s failure to cut Russia off from SWIFT payment network

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As Russian troops enter Kyiv and the European Union prepares to sign off on fresh sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, there is widespread fury against the countries that are blocking the heaviest potential sanctions.
Markets Insider

Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
