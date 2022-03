In our family we have an Oscar tradition: On a cold and wet March afternoon, we all troop downtown to watch the nominees for Best Animated Short in our local art-house theater. Yes, the Oscar shorts are playing on the big screen! This year’s nominated animated shorts, as well as the live-action short films and, in some cities, the documentary shorts, open Friday, Feb. 25. Thanks to this tradition, for nearly a decade our kids have been entertained, delighted, and puzzled by short films from around the world. And they’ve been reminded that animation is not simply an art form for children—that animation can tell grown-up stories as well.

