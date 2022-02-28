ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moraga, CA

No. 1 Gonzaga Falls at Saint Mary’s on Tough Day for Top 10

By Associated Press
1460 ESPN Yakima
1460 ESPN Yakima
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — The top six teams in the AP poll all lost and seven of the...

1460espnyakima.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
1460 ESPN Yakima

No. 1 Gonzaga Beats San Francisco 81-71 in West Coast Semis

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Drew Timme scored 27 points, Chet Holmgren added 17 and top-ranked Gonzaga reached the West Coast Conference championship game for the 25th straight year by holding off San Francisco 81-71. The Zags worked the ball into the paint early and often, pushing around the smaller Dons while racing out to a 24-point second-half lead. The Dons mounted a late comeback, trimming the lead to eight while holding Gonzaga without a field goal over the final five and a half minutes. Gonzaga hit four free throws down the stretch to win its 14th straight opening WCC game. Khalil Shabazz scored nine of his 27 points during a 13-2 run that got San Francisco back in it and Julian Rishwain added 20. Gonzaga will face St. Mary's in Tuesday's title game.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
1460 ESPN Yakima

No. 2 Stanford Routs Utah 73-48 to win Another Pac-12 Title

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Haley Jones scored 19 points, Cameron Brink added 16 and No. 2 Stanford won its second straight Pac-12 tournament with a 73-48 rout of Utah. The Cardinal shut down the Utes defensively in the second half to pull away in what was a two-point game at halftime. The reigning national champions held Utah to 7-of-33 shooting in the second half and had a 40-12 advantage in the paint to win their 15th Pac-12 tournament in 21 tries. The Cardinal stretched their winning streak to 20 straight games heading into the NCAA Tournament, where they’ll undoubtedly be a No. 1 seed. Stanford is 30-1 all-time against the Utes.
COLLEGE SPORTS
1460 ESPN Yakima

Towns, Wolves Rout Blazers 124-81, Extend Win Streak to 5

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 27 points and 13 rebounds as the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Portland Trail Blazers by double digits for the second time in three days, 124-81. Malik Beasley added 19 points, and Naz Reid had 18 points and 11 rebounds off the bench for Minnesota. Towns’ effort came in less than three quarters, as he and most of Minnesota’s starters stayed on the bench in the fourth with the game well in hand. Brandon Williams led the Blazers with 27 points. Portland has dropped five straight after winning four in a row.
NBA
1460 ESPN Yakima

Kraken Signs McCann to Extension

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken have signed forward Jared McCann to a five-year contract extension worth an average of $5 million per season, locking up one of their young core players for the future. McCann is Seattle’s leading scorer with 33 points despite missing eight games. He was...
SEATTLE, WA
1460 ESPN Yakima

1460 ESPN Yakima

Yakima, WA
335
Followers
3K+
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

1460 ESPN has the best sports coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1460espnyakima.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy