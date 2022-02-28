ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

The Supreme x Nike SB Dunk High “By Any Means” Releases This Thursday, March 3rd

By Michael Le
sneakernews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the old heads argue that Supreme “isn’t what it used to be,” the streetwear label continues to push on, unveiling progressively more daring partnerships every season. And for Spring/Summer ’22, they’ve easily upped the ante, as they’ll soon be adding to the store not just their usual tees and hoodies...

sneakernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
sneakernews.com

First Look At The adidas Yeezy 450 “Cinder”

Last December was easily one of adidas Yeezy’s busiest years, and it makes sense that they’d take the next month to recuperate. Sneaker culture, however, rarely ever sits still for long; in January, insiders were quick to reveal the Yeezy 450 “Cinder,” reporting a Spring 2022 release. And it seems production is proceeding as scheduled, considering the colorway has just been seen on-foot only a couple of days ago.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At The Air Jordan 13 “Del Sol”

Teased late September before being unveiled amongst the Jumpman’s Spring 2022 line-up, the Air Jordan 13 “Del Sol” is about a month out from its official release. Recently surfaced retailer images only build up hype for the eventual debut, all while giving us a more detailed look at the simple yet clean colorway.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 5 “Racer Blue” Releases Tomorrow

Ever since the start of 2022, Jordan Brand put a pause on their Saturday releases, slowing things down quite a bit to recuperate following the holidays. Come this weekend, though, things will finally return back to normal thanks to the Air Jordan 5 “Racer Blue.”. Unlike some of this...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Nike Pairs Up The Gold/Silver Dunks With A Matching Air Max 90

With the first month of 2022 out of the way, NIKE, Inc. has begun revealing droves of new footwear products created under thematic banner. For its latest proposition, the North American conglomerate has unveiled a Nike Air Max 90 covered in hits of metallic silver and gold. Following up a...
APPAREL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
mycolumbuspower.com

Adidas x Ivy Park Teases New Valentine’s Day Inspired Collection ‘Bey Mine’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Beauties, get your coins together because the next adidas x IVY PARK drop is coming… fast! Today, the clothing brand took to its Instagram channel to tease the latest collection, this time including all-red pieces inspired by Valentine’s Day. The new “Bey Mine” collection is set to release on February 9, just in time for the lovable holiday, and features red athletic apparel, spandex clothing, accessories, outdoor wear and so much more.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Serena Williams Flips Her Hair Modeling a Mini Skirt From Her Own Brand With Nike x Off-White Air Force 1 Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Serena Williams slays Monday with a hair flip. The four-time Olympic gold medalist shared a photo on Instagram showing off pieces from her clothing line, S by Serena. For the outfit, Williams wore a black T-shirt that had sleek cutouts at the neckline paired with a black and white abstract print skirt that elevated the top in a chic, flouncy way. She accessorized with a gold dainty bracelet for a touch of glimmer. View this post on Instagram A post...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 2021 Helps Celebrate 35 Years Of Air Max

A lot has changed since the release of the Air Max 1. In the three and a half decades since its inception, the line-up has evolved dramatically, as new offerings — like the Air Max 2021 — barely resemble their predecessors. But all are coming together for 2022 to help celebrate the iconic collection as it finally turns 35-years-old.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Tinker Hatfield Designs A Nike Air Max 1 To Help Launch “Ducks Of A Feather” NFT Platform For Oregon

As the world of design and NFTs continues to merge, Division Street-founded by Phil Knight and other University of Oregon supporters-has called upon the most significant artist in sneaker history to help with the launch of Ducks Of A Feather, an NFT platform created to empower University of Oregon student-athletes and connect them to fans, boosters and collectors. Ducks Of A Feather is prepared to offer its first collection called “Flying Formations”, a 120-piece NFT collection serialized by legendary Oregon alum Tinker Hatfield and based on the Oregon Duck.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Sb#Nike Dunk#Nike Hoodies#Travel Trailer#Mac Cheese#The White Black#Navy Red#Green Yellow#Nyc#Supremenewyork Com#Marketavailable Now#Supreme Check
hypebeast.com

On-Foot Look of the adidas YEEZY 450 "Sulfur"

Kanye West has been going full steam ahead as of late in terms of new product launches. The creative genius has promoted his new DONDA 2 with album merch, released the first batch of YEEZY GAP Engineered by Balenciaga and further built out with footwear catalog with adidas. As expected, the latter will continue to grow at rapid speeds throughout the year, and one iteration that will be arriving in the coming months is the.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low Auditions For The Defining Moments Pack

It’s 2022 and Jordan Brand has yet to kick the habit of dressing up their new models in old, fan-favorite colorways. Here, the Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low steps up onto the stage, auditioning for the “Defining Moments Pack” in a make-up more than appropriate. Down to...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Jewel Swooshes Return To This Nike Air Max 90 “Bred”

The Air Max 90 has undergone some modifications both subtle and egregious to appeal to the current generation, but sometimes all it takes is just a minor touch to pique our interest. Debuting on Nike’s “Home And Away” Pack of Air Max 90s, the miniature Jewel Swoosh logo returns to the silhouette in a clean “Bred” colorway. While we’ve seen it appear on the tail of the Air Max 95 and even the Air Max 1, it’s a rather new feature on the Air Max 90 as it only recently debuted just two years ago.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
sneakernews.com

This Women’s Air Jordan 1 Mid Gets A Bright Yellow Twist

The Air Jordan 1 Mid is no longer completely off-limits to even the savviest sneaker enthusiasts, thanks in large part to simple, refreshing colorways. Case in point?: A newly-surfaced pair covered in a summer-appropriate yellow and white scheme. Reminiscent of inaugural “Chicago” color-blocking, the upcoming women’s-exclusive offering features a white...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Where To Buy The Women’s Air Jordan 5 Low “Girls That Hoop”

Low-top trims of originally tall Air Jordan models haven’t garnered the same amount of success as their respective counterparts, but that hasn’t stopped NIKE, Inc. from experimenting with them. Ahead of Valentine’s Day 2022, the team, has outfitted the Air Jordan 5 Low in an eye-catching “Arctic Orange” exclusively for women.
SHOPPING
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 4 “Blank Canvas”

First rumored in late October 2021 and confirmed by NIKE, Inc. in December, the women’s Air Jordan 4 “Blank Canvas” has recently emerged via official images. As depicted in both initial mock-ups and early teasers, the upcoming sneakers opt for an unassuming “Sail” colorway across most of its upper and sole unit. Traditional nubuck and leather materials are abandoned in favor of a mostly-canvas construction, which couples with the off-white color palette to explain the Jordans‘ “Blank Canvas” moniker. While not associated with Aleali May, the sneakers’ build draws some comparison to the Los Angeles-based designer’s “Friends & Family” 4s inspired by her father’s military background. The latest women’s-exclusive, however, lends itself much more freely to any customization and wear-and-tear given its “Sail” ensemble. TPU eye-stays along the tongue, collar lining and parts of the midsole interrupt the titular tone with a lighter shade of off-white, but they’re trumped by blotches of red, blue and yellow hues that claim territory on the outsole.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Dark Teal And Salmon Cover This Air Jordan 1 Mid

While not made part of its Spring 2022 retro collection, Jordan Brand has unveiled handfuls of Air Jordan 1 Mid pairs over the last 52 days that suggest the model will be a big focus of the brand’s mid-year plans. Recently, the silhouette appeared in a summer-ready dark teal and salmon-like color combination.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Bold Red Animates This Nike Air Max 95’s Air Bubbles

In 1995, a young Sergio Lozano helped a growing sportswear company based in Beaverton, Oregon enter the next 27 years of its life by abandoning a familiar design language for something almost jarring. How? Enter: The Nike Air Max 95. Inspired by both human anatomy and the natural erosion that...
BEAVERTON, OR
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 1 Mid Gets Into The Halloween Spirit

Only 51 days have transpired since the start of the new year, but NIKE, Inc. has already unveiled (either directly or indirectly) dozens of sneakers prepped for the end of 2022. Recently, an orange and black-colored Air Jordan 1 Mid has surfaced, leading spectators to believe the company’s Halloween collection has already been decided upon.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

An Alternate Sample Of The Air Jordan 14 “Ferrari” Is Revealed

Tinker Hatfield’s ability to pull design inspiration from outside sources laid the groundwork for storytelling within design. For the Air Jordan 14, the legendary architect looked toward one of the cars in MJ’s fleet – specifically the Ferrari 550 M. In 2014, the concept came full circle with an all-red iteration of the Air Jordan 14, an unofficial nod to the Italian supercar.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy