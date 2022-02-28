Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: SNL, SAG Awards, and Green Day

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: The following story contains details from the first season of Netflix’s Squid Game. After Netflix’s Squid Game made history on Sunday as the first non-English-language series, and the first from Korea to break through at the SAG Awards, claiming statuettes for Drama Actor (Lee Jung-Jae) and Actress (Jung Ho-yeon) and TV stunts, Lee spoke backstage to how Korean film and television as a whole might benefit from the show’s success. “I think it’s just the beginning. There [is] a lot of amazing Korean content that’s just as entertaining and touching as Squid Game,” he said...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO