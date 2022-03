A Harrisonburg man is dead from injuries in a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Evelyn Byrd Avenue and East Market Street on Wednesday at 10:35 a.m. A 2014 Toyota Camry was traveling north on Evelyn Byrd Avenue. The vehicle then proceeded through the intersection at East Market Street and directly into the embankment. Community members who witnessed the crash immediately responded to the vehicle to assist any occupants.

