ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Emesent Hovermap ST sets survey grade standard for autonomous LiDAR mapping

By Press
suasnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmesent today announced the launch of Hovermap ST, the latest version of their world-leading Hovermap autonomy and mapping payload. The tough, lightweight, IP65 rated Hovermap ST is being launched with Emesent’s new Automated Ground Control feature. This powerful combination is poised to set the standard for survey-grade autonomous...

www.suasnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Improved fuel cell performance using semiconductor manufacturing technology

A research team in Korea has synthesized metal nanoparticles that can drastically improve the performance of hydrogen fuel cell catalysts by using semiconductor manufacturing technology. The Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST) announced that the research team led by Dr. Sung Jong Yoo of the Hydrogen Fuel Cell Research Center has succeeded in synthesizing nanoparticles by a physical method rather than the existing chemical reactions by using the sputtering technology, which is a thin metal film deposition technology used in semiconductor manufacturing.
ENGINEERING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lidar#Mobile Mapping#Mining Equipment#Precision Engineering#Design#Ip65#Automated Ground#Gps#Autonomous Ground#Emesent Ceo#Co Founder#Emesent Ground Control
Nature.com

Introducing and applying Newtonian blurring: an augmented dataset of 126,000 human connectomes at braingraph.org

Gaussian blurring is a well-established method for image data augmentation: it may generate a large set of images from a small set of pictures for training and testing purposes for Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications. When we apply AI for non-imagelike biological data, hardly any related method exists. Here we introduce the "Newtonian blurring" in human braingraph (or connectome) augmentation: Started from a dataset of 1053 subjects from the public release of the Human Connectome Project, we first repeat a probabilistic weighted braingraph construction algorithm 10 times for describing the connections of distinct cerebral areas, then for every possible set of 7 of these graphs, delete the lower and upper extremes, and average the remaining 7 âˆ’ 2 = 5 edge-weights for the data of each subject. This way we augment the 1053 graph-set to 120 \(\times \) 1053 = 126,360 graphs. In augmentation techniques, it is an important requirement that no artificial additions should be introduced into the dataset. Gaussian blurring and also this Newtonian blurring satisfy this goal. The resulting dataset of 126,360 graphs, each in 5 resolutions (i.e., 631,800 graphs in total), is freely available at the site https://braingraph.org/cms/download-pit-group-connectomes/. Augmenting with Newtonian blurring may also be applicable in other non-image-related fields, where probabilistic processing and data averaging are implemented.
SOFTWARE
CBS News

Chinese scientists say they've developed a new, highly accurate COVID test that gives results in 4 minutes

Chinese scientists say they have developed a new coronavirus test that is as accurate as a PCR lab test but gives results within four minutes. Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are widely considered the most accurate and sensitive for detecting the virus that causes COVID-19, but they usually take several hours. During the surge of the highly transmissible Omicron variant, many labs were unable to keep up with heavy testing demand, resulting in long delays.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Scientists accidentally stumble on ‘holy grail’ of batteries for electric vehicles

Scientists have come across an unexpected way to commercialise a breakthrough form of battery technology, opening up the possibilities for a new generation of long-range robots and electric vehicles.Engineers at Drexel University in Philadelphia accidentally stumbled upon the technique while working on another solution to improve the viability of lithium-sulfur batteries, which are often described as the “holy grail” of batteries due to the vast improvements they offer compared to industry standard lithium-ion batteries.Lithium-sulfur batteries have three times the potential charge capacity of lithium-ion batteries, which are found in everything from smartphones to electric cars. Their inherent instability, however,...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
Phys.org

Scientists combine AI and atomic-scale images in pursuit of better batteries

Today's rechargeable batteries are a wonder, but far from perfect. Eventually, they all wear out, begetting expensive replacements and recycling. "But what if batteries were indestructible?" asks William Chueh, an associate professor of materials science and engineering at Stanford University and senior author of a new paper detailing a first-of-its-kind analytical approach to building better batteries that could help speed that day. The study appears in the journal Nature Materials.
ENGINEERING
Futurity

To avoid mosquito bites, wear the right colors

Beating the bite of mosquitoes this spring and summer could hinge on your attire and your skin, a new study shows. A common mosquito species—after detecting a telltale gas that we exhale—flies toward specific colors, including red, orange, black, and cyan. The mosquitoes ignore other colors, such as green, purple, blue, and white.
LIFESTYLE
Cheddar News

Lidar Tech Company Cepton CEO on Going Public, Future of Fully Autonomous Cars

Cepton made its debut on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ‘CPTN’ on Thursday. Jun Pei, the co-founder and CEO, joined Cheddar News to discuss going public and its lidar-based solutions for improving safety in autonomous features in cars. "It's really just a huge benefit in addition to radar and camera, and becomes an entire sensor suite that will bring cars to a higher level, both for safety and autonomy."
BUSINESS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Portable Power Stations for On-the-Go Charging

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. A portable power station is an essential that, at the very least, should be in everyone’s emergency kit. They’re a lifesaver in worst-case scenarios like blackouts and extended power outages, and an invaluable convenience when it comes to activities like camping and RVing. Don’t confuse these with fuel-based generators either. While they may serve the same ultimate goal of providing power, these ones are cleaner, more portable, and much quieter. Not to mention that during an emergency, you may not...
ELECTRONICS
Popculture

Target Is Raising Wages to Refresh Business and Set New Standard in Retail

Target plans to raise its hourly pay in another effort to attract more employees and keep those who already work at its stores. On Monday, the company said it would raise its minimum hourly pay range to between $15 and $24 for employees at Target stores, supply-chain facilities, and headquarters. The exact range will depend on the market, but Target wants to be a "wage leader in every market where it operates," the company said.
BUSINESS
TheSpoon

Are We Ready for Humanoid Robots Like Ameca to Take Our Food Order?

If you watched the news coming out of CES, you probably saw a robot named Ameca talking to attendees on the trade show floor. The robot, whose human(ish) eyes and facial expressions had Elon Musk freaked out when it showed up on Twitter last December, went viral during CES in January as press and attendees tweeted out videos of the humanoid interacting with attendees.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Solar panels used to ‘make water out of air’ and grow crops in desert

Scientists in Saudi Arabia have successfully piloted new solar technology, which is able to draw moisture from the air in sufficient quantities to grow plants, while also producing electricity.The technique works in environments including deserts, and could offer a sustainable, relatively low-cost means of improving food and water security for people living in arid environments, the researchers said.The method is based on using a water-absorbing hydrogel underneath the photovoltaic solar panels which helps them stay cool and increases their efficiency, the team said.“A fraction of the world’s population still doesn’t have access to clean water or green power, and many...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Science Focus

What is the Fibonacci sequence?

1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13, 21… The Fibonacci sequence. Every number in the sequence is generated by adding together the two previous numbers. So the next Fibonacci number is 13 + 21 = 34. They are the simplest example of a recursive sequence where each number is generated by an equation in the previous numbers in the sequence.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

Innovative ochre processing and tool use in China 40,000 years ago

Homo sapiens was present in northern Asia by around 40,000 years ago, having replaced archaic populations across Eurasia after episodes of earlier population expansions and interbreeding1,2,3,4. Cultural adaptations of the last Neanderthals, the Denisovans and the incoming populations of H. sapiens into Asia remain unknown1,5,6,7. Here we describe Xiamabei, a well-preserved, approximately 40,000-year-old archaeological site in northern China, which includes the earliest known ochre-processing feature in east Asia, a distinctive miniaturized lithic assemblage with bladelet-like tools bearing traces of hafting, and a bone tool. The cultural assembly of traits at Xiamabei is unique for Eastern Asia and does not correspond with those found at other archaeological site assemblages inhabited by archaic populations or those generally associated with the expansion of H. sapiens, such as the Initial Upper Palaeolithic8,9,10. The record of northern Asia supports a process of technological innovations and cultural diversification emerging in a period of hominin hybridization and admixture2,3,6,11.
SCIENCE
CNET

New Solar Panel Design Uses Wasted Energy to Make Water From Air

While generating green energy, solar panels usually create excess heat that goes unused. But with a new, innovative design, scientists have found a way to harness those precious leftovers to give the power producers a second purpose: pulling water out of thin air. Basically, the self-contained system lays solar panels...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy