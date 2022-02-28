Emesent Hovermap ST sets survey grade standard for autonomous LiDAR mapping

Gaussian blurring is a well-established method for image data augmentation: it may generate a large set of images from a small set of pictures for training and testing purposes for Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications. When we apply AI for non-imagelike biological data, hardly any related method exists. Here we introduce the "Newtonian blurring" in human braingraph (or connectome) augmentation: Started from a dataset of 1053 subjects from the public release of the Human Connectome Project, we first repeat a probabilistic weighted braingraph construction algorithm 10 times for describing the connections of distinct cerebral areas, then for every possible set of 7 of these graphs, delete the lower and upper extremes, and average the remaining 7 âˆ’ 2 = 5 edge-weights for the data of each subject. This way we augment the 1053 graph-set to 120 \(\times \) 1053 = 126,360 graphs. In augmentation techniques, it is an important requirement that no artificial additions should be introduced into the dataset. Gaussian blurring and also this Newtonian blurring satisfy this goal. The resulting dataset of 126,360 graphs, each in 5 resolutions (i.e., 631,800 graphs in total), is freely available at the site https://braingraph.org/cms/download-pit-group-connectomes/. Augmenting with Newtonian blurring may also be applicable in other non-image-related fields, where probabilistic processing and data averaging are implemented.

SOFTWARE ・ 7 DAYS AGO