Why Automatic Data Processing Is A Top 25 Dividend Giant

By Dividend Channel
Forbes
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAutomatic Data Processing has been named as a Top 25 ''Dividend Giant'' by ETF Channel, with a whopping $3.49B worth of stock held by ETFs, and above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including...

