Why Automatic Data Processing Is A Top 25 Dividend Giant

Though the prices of many high quality stocks have fallen by double-digit amounts YTD, a thorough scan of the S&P 500 finds that these stocks are still overvalued. After two months of intense market volatility, a correction in the S&P 500 and much mumbling in the financial media about how more than half of the stocks in the S&P 500 are already in a bear market, I thought it was time to do another power screen. For most of last year, I had been screening hundreds of stocks but coming up with almost nothing to interest a true value investor. But now my hope was that I would find some high quality, previously-overvalued stocks whose prices had dropped to where they would be excellent buys now, even if the market were to continue dropping.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO