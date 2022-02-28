Shaun’s Still ‘Devastated’ Medically & Personally When ‘The Good Doctor’ Returns

Click here to read the full article. Dr. Claire Browne is paying a return visit to St. Bonaventure. Former Good Doctor star Antonia Thomas is set to reprise her role in two Season 5 episodes airing later this spring, TVLine has learned. After four years as surgical resident Dr. Browne, Thomas announced last June, just hours ahead of the Season 4 finale, that she would depart the ABC medical drama. “I think, ultimately, for me, it’s about coming to the point where I think we’ve really run the gamut of different things that Claire can have gone through,” Thomas told our sister site...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO