Enhanced External Counterpulsation Eases 'Long COVID'

With hectic day-to-day schedules and the overwhelm of current global events, it’s easy to take for granted the food on our plates. Yet, not everyone in our community has access to food every day, nor the guarantee that it will be nutritious and healthy. Food insecurity is a significant issue on the national scale as well as within our state, county, and neighborhoods. In this article, we discuss the meaning of food insecurity, summarize our current knowledge of barriers impacting food access, and provide ideas for how we can work together to facilitate food access for our communities who need it most.

LEE COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO