Public Health

Enhanced External Counterpulsation Eases 'Long COVID'

By Physician’s Briefing Staff
The Sanford Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONDAY, Feb. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with "long COVID," enhanced external counterpulsation (EECP) treatment is associated with improvement in symptoms, including fatigue and breathing difficulties,...

www.sanfordherald.com

ValleyCentral

ADA lists Long COVID as a disability

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Long COVID is a health issue that does not have treatment and affects one’s physical or mental health. While some people can recover from COVID-19, there are others who do not which affects their day-to-day routine. Dr. Jamil Madi, Critical Care Director at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen said Long […]
HARLINGEN, TX
Washington Post

There is a way to reduce the severity of long covid

The Feb. 21 editorial concerning the risk and impact of long covid, “The next health crisis,” was informative. However, an obvious partial answer to the final sentence of the editorial is apparent. That sentence stated: “Research must find the causes and damage of long covid, and lay preparations to treat it in all its manifestations.”
SCIENCE
The Sanford Herald

Infected People Gain Long-Lasting Immunity Against Coronavirus: Study

WEDNESDAY, March 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- People who've had COVID-19 may have long-term immune protection against new variants of the virus, but researchers say vaccination remains the best safeguard against reinfection. Their small new study analyzed blood samples from 24 people whose COVID infections ranged from symptom-free to severe...
SCIENCE
NJ.com

Mandates are easing but COVID will be back | Quigley

It was back in 2020 when people first began talking about “pandemic fatigue.” After a winter of being cooped up inside, scared to shop, unable to attend church or visit friends, washing your delivered groceries, and listening to kids whine all day, people had had enough. Now we...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Long Beach coronavirus cases dwindle amid week of eased restrictions

Long Beach coronavirus cases continue dropping, with the city recording just 476 new confirmed cases this week, according to health data from Thursday, March 3. The downswing in cases post-winter surge have prompted the city to ease its COVID-19 restrictions, like lifting its indoor mask mandate, a move Long Beach made this week — just four days after it said unvaccinated people had to wear face coverings inside.
LONG BEACH, CA
psychologytoday.com

The Possible Role of Oxytocin in Long COVID

Many people who were previously infected with the coronavirus develop "long COVID," though the reason why isn't always clear. Long-term COVID may be caused by an overwhelmed immune system and an underactive anti-inflammatory response. The hormone oxytocin has been shown to have protective anti-inflammatory effects. Activities that increase oxytocin could...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

As COVID restrictions ease, health officials urge caution

There are signs of more progress in the country's battle against the Omicron variant. The daily COVID-19 case count is down 86% since reaching a peak in most of the U.S. last month. The decline is encouraging more cities and states to reduce or eliminate their coronavirus restrictions. Health officials say it is still critical to vaccinate and get booster shots. Michael George reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Sanford Herald

Physician's Briefing Weekly Coronavirus Roundup

Here is what the editors at Physician's Briefing chose as the most important COVID-19 developments for you and your practice for the week of Feb. 28 to March 4, 2022. This roundup includes the latest research news from journal studies and other trusted sources that is most likely to affect clinical practice.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WDVM 25

Officials weary as COVID visitor policies ease

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — More than two years after the first reported COVID case in the United States, it is starting to feel like the U.S. is getting the pandemic under control, so much so that a local medical center here in western Maryland is drastically changing its visitor policy. But, how does it compare […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
psychologytoday.com

Long COVID and Mental Health

The COVID-19 pandemic took 5.7 million lives worldwide, caused 114 million people to lose their jobs, and has many other long-lasting effects. Long COVID is not a mental health condition; however, it can be considered a chronic medical condition that elicits many mental health symptoms. A study in The Lancet...
MENTAL HEALTH
Newsday

Long Island colleges, universities easing mask mandates, other protocols

SUNY schools and other Long Island colleges and universities are ending mask mandates and relaxing other protocols amid an ongoing drop in COVID-19 positivity rates and loosening federal guidelines. The SUNY system has revised its policy to allow local campuses flexibility in line with local conditions. As of Wednesday, indoor...
STONY BROOK, NY
The Sanford Herald

NFL Drops All COVID-19 Restrictions

FRIDAY, March 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The National Football League COVID-19 protocols will be lifted immediately under a deal reached between the league and its players association. The agreement makes the NFL one of the first major sports leagues to take such action, CBS News reported. The decision is...
NFL
The Sanford Herald

EXTENSION NEWS: Understanding and addressing food insecurity in Lee County

With hectic day-to-day schedules and the overwhelm of current global events, it’s easy to take for granted the food on our plates. Yet, not everyone in our community has access to food every day, nor the guarantee that it will be nutritious and healthy. Food insecurity is a significant issue on the national scale as well as within our state, county, and neighborhoods. In this article, we discuss the meaning of food insecurity, summarize our current knowledge of barriers impacting food access, and provide ideas for how we can work together to facilitate food access for our communities who need it most.
LEE COUNTY, NC
Seattle Times

How long COVID exhausts the body

Millions of people continue to suffer from exhaustion, cognitive problems and other long-lasting symptoms after a coronavirus infection. The exact causes of the illness, known as long COVID, are not known. But new research offers clues, describing the toll the illness takes on the body and why it can be so debilitating.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Sanford Herald

U.S. Surgeon General Investigates COVID-19 Misinformation

FRIDAY, March 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- An investigation into health misinformation on COVID-19 has been launched by U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, M.D. "Misinformation has had a profound impact on COVID-19 and our response," Murthy told CNN. "Studies have demonstrated that the vast majority of the American public either believes common myths about COVID-19 or thinks those myths might be true. And many of those include myths around the COVID-19 vaccine, so we've seen firsthand how misinformation is harming people's health when it comes to COVID."
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Sanford Herald

Fitbit Recalls More Than 1 Million Ionic Smartwatches Due to Burn Hazard

THURSDAY, March 3, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Nearly 1 million Fitbit Ionic smartwatches sold in the United States have been recalled because they pose a burn hazard, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said Wednesday. About 693,000 of the smartwatches were also sold in other countries. The lithium-ion battery...
TECHNOLOGY

