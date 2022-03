Digimon Adventure's big reboot series is finally getting an English dub of its own that will feature a brand new cast! As part of the 20th Anniversary celebration, Digimon came back to not only finish the story for the Digimon Adventure crew with a new feature film but completely rebooted them for a new generation in a full TV anime series. This new series offered a much younger version of the eight original DigiDestined from Digimon Adventure for a whole new generation, and ended its run in Japan some time ago. But there were many fans waiting for the dub release.

