In fifth grade, Chanel Gaither’s teacher called her the N-word. The moment still stings. Thirty years later, she can picture it in raw, vivid detail. How a woman, an educator tasked with shaping impressionable young minds, stood before a classroom in Queens, New York, and insisted that America’s slaves had been compensated for their labor. Gaither, an eager student wearing pigtails that day, had raised her hand to protest: “I don’t think that’s accurate.” She can still hear the word “liar” hurled back at her, followed by the most egregious of racial slurs. Gaither’s instinct — naturally, at the tender age of 9 — was to speak with her parents. She reached for a phone mounted to the wall of the classroom.

