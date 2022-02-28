ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troubled Relationship

Kim Kardashian Wants Her Divorce Final

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you were hoping Kanye West’s public pleas to have his family back together were going to...

shefinds

Your Jaw Is Going To Drop When You See Kim Kardashian's 'Real Face'

You wait years for a makeup-free and filter-free picture of Kim Kardashian, and several come along at the same time! Always the way! The 41-year-old SKIMS founder must have been aware of all the high praise she received for her bare-faced, natural picture which was shared to her friend Allison Statter’s Instagram last month, as she didn’t seem to care about being snapped sans makeup or filters while she and daughter North West were running errands in Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 8th!
shefinds

Your Jaw Will Drop When You See The Private Texts That Kanye Just Leaked—Kim Must Be So Mad!

Kanye West has been very public about his attempts to woo back ex wife Kim Kardashian, using Instagram as a platform to display his affections to the mother-of-four. However, West recently took things to the next level, sharing personal screenshots of texts exchanged between him and Kardashian, in which his ex expressed displeasure in his actions towards her new beau, Pete Davidson.
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kanye
heatworld

Kim Kardashian buys HERSELF a promise ring from Pete Davidson

There’s more drama happening in Kim Kardashian’s life right now than, well, an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. While her ex-husband Kanye West continues his campaign to halt their divorce and rekindle their relationship, we’re told Kim is busy progressing things with boyfriend Pete Davidson.
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian’s Real Feelings About Lookalike Chaney Jones Hanging Out With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian’s ex Kanye West can’t get enough of her lookalike Chaney Jones — and a source tells HL EXCLUSIVELY what Kim thinks. Kim Kardashian, 41, was on fire last week at Milan Fashion Week! The SKIMS founder cemented her status as a global fashion icon at the Prada show as her estranged husband Kanye West, 44, and Instagram model, Chaney Jones, 24, went on back to back dates in Miami, Florida. Chaney has been drawing plenty of comparison due her similarities to Kim — even being dubbed a “Kim lookalike” — right down to her fashion sense.
shefinds

Wait 'Til You See Khloé Kardashian's Latest Photoshop Fail On Niece Chicago—Kanye Has Already Responded!

Khloé Kardashian has once again come under fire for her overuse of Photoshop and filters – only this time, it isn’t just her own face that she is editing! The 37-year-old Good American founder has been criticized for not only editing her own face, but also for editing the face of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s four-year-old daughter, Chicago West, in two very filtered selfies of the two of them smiling and pouting, which she shared to her Instagram Stories. And the 44-year-old Yeezy designer was among the *many* people who had something to say about it!
Vulture

Other Kardashian Baby to Arrive April 14

Kylie Jenner’s new son with Travis Scott got his 15 minutes of fame — now it’s time to shift the focus to another due date. The Kardashians, the new reality series from the First Family of Unscripted Content, is set to hit Hulu on April 14. The show picks up after the teary-eyed final season of E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which ended in June 2021. A clip teasing the new series — part of a larger deal between the Kardashian-Jenners and Disney — promises that “all the walls will be shattered,” while showing Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kris, Kendall, and a pregnant Kylie in glass boxes … clever. The show certainly has a lot of ground to cover, from Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy to Kim’s ongoing divorce from Ye and new relationship with Pete Davidson to Kourtney’s engagement to Travis Barker. Just don’t say you’re keeping up with it all anymore, k?
CinemaBlend

Pete Davidson Changed Up His Instagram Profile, And Fans Are Convinced It's A Shot At Kanye West

Many people seem to be heavily invested in the (essentially one-sided) feud between Kanye West and Pete Davidson. Amid Davidson’s romance with West’s ex, Kim Kardashian, the rapper has taken a number of shots at the Saturday Night Live star, even declaring “Civil War” against him. The comedian has stayed relatively quiet when it comes to both his new relationship and his girlfriend’s estranged hubby. However, the star recently made his return to Instagram, and a key change to his profile has fans convinced he’s taking his own shot at West.
Cosmopolitan

Kim Kardashian and North West look identical in new twinning photos

Kim Kardashian and North West look basically identical in their latest set of selfies, and the photos are so sweet. The SKIMS founder shares four children with Kanye West: North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, Psalm, two. We've previously seen Chicago looking like the literal spitting image of Kim, and now Kim and North have been doing some serious twinning too.
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Says Chicago, 4, Looks ‘Too Grown’ In Photos From Aunt Khloe Kardashian’s ‘Girls Day’

Shortly after Khloe Kardashian shared snaps of her niece Chicago West and daughter True Thompson, Kanye took issue with the Instagram filter used on his 4-year-old. Kanye West, 44, wasn’t thrilled about an apparent Instagram filter that his sister-in-law Khloe Kardashian used on a photo of his 4-year-old daughter Chicago. The Good American founder, 37, shared several snaps to her Instagram story of “girls day” with niece Chi and daughter True Thompson, 3, on Saturday, Feb. 19.
HuffingtonPost

Pete Davidson Confirms Relationship With Kim Kardashian In Very On-Brand Way

Pete Davidson confirmed his relationship with one of the most famous women in the world in the most nonchalant way possible. Before a backdrop of stuffed animals, an open closet and a pink velvet blanket that appeared to be his bedspread, Davidson referred to Kim Kardashian as his “girlfriend” for the first time during an interview with People Monday.
shefinds

Their Poor Kids! Kanye West Just Dropped A Heartbreaking Bombshell About His Custody

Kanye West has not been shy in expressing his feels about his split from Kim Kardashian on social media, and now the 44-year-old rapper is using his music as another platform to work through the messy details of the divorce. Last week, West hosted a live listening party for his new album ‘Donda 2’ and did not hold back in lyrically unpacking his beef with Pete Davidson, his parenting woes, and his love lost for Kardashian.
