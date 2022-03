Buckle up, Ozark fans, because the end is coming even sooner than you think. After leaving fans hanging with a major cliffhanger in part one of the show's final season, Netflix announced that part two of season four will be released on April 29. The official logline reads, "Marty and Wendy are rid of Helen and climb to the top of Navarro’s empire. They find another opportunity to get out of the Ozarks, but some past sins won’t stay buried and the most dangerous threats come from blood."

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO