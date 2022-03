One of the Midlothian ISD Education Foundation (MEF) most significant funding opportunities. Last week the Midlothian ISD Education Foundation (MEF), MISD and Methodist Midlothian Medical Center representatives headed to four different MISD campuses to award this year’s MEF Innovative Teaching Grants (ITG). MEF was able to award six grants for over 55,000 dollars in grants today, making it one of the foundation’s most significant funding opportunities. This year’s grants were awarded to nine teachers among four different campuses and will impact 100 percent of MISD students!

MIDLOTHIAN, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO