ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

10 Standout Shows From Milan Fashion Week AW22

By Vogue
Vogue
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGiorgio Armani might have been the only designer to use his show as a platform...

www.vogue.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Rihanna Brings Her Maternity Style to Milan Fashion Week in Head-to-Toe Gucci

Bringing her boundary-pushing maternity style to Milan Fashion Week, Rihanna attended Gucci's fall 2022 runway show with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. In line with previous style moments since she announced her pregnancy, the business mogul opted for a bump-revealing latex and lace crop top paired with low-slung black trousers with a dragon motif on the right leg. A purple faux-fur jacket added color and warmth to the Gucci ensemble, while a reflective metallic hair piece brought a touch of glamour. Rihanna's entire look was pulled from the Gucci prefall 2022 collection.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
NYLON

6 Emerging Designers To Know From Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall 2022

Each season, Copenhagen Fashion Week brings forward an explosion of color, prints, patterns and fun silhouettes to add to your wardrobe rotation. Over the years, the Danish capital has become one of the best fashion cities to watch for emerging designers, too. While most people know Copenhagen for home-grown brands like Ganni or Stine Goya, there’s a whole hub of young names experimenting with knitwear, focusing on sustainability, and upcycling clothes in new, creative ways.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giorgio Armani
Footwear News

Beyonce Is Red-Hot & Ready for Valentine’s Day Modeling New Ivy Park Adidas ‘Bey Mine’ Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Beyonce is back in red from head to toe. The world-renowned singer and performer gave us a sneak peek yesterday at some looks from her newest Adidas collection under her brand Ivy Park. The athleisure line launched in 2016, and has since become a hit amongst fans. The collection is set to release on Adidas.com on Feb. 9 and in select stores on Feb. 10 with a slew of Valentine’s Day-inspired ensembles.  In one image posted to the Ivy Park...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

An Up-Close Look at Ashanti’s National Anthem Outfit Featuring Thigh-High Stretch Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to fashion, Ashanti always understands the assignment. On Thursday, the R&B singer took to Instagram to give her fans a closer look at her outfit from her performance at the AFC championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. Ashanti attended the highly anticipated football game to sing the National Anthem last Sunday. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) The Grammy Award-winner arrived at Arrowhead Stadium in a colorful scallop-trim...
RETAIL
Footwear News

Anne Hathaway Sparkles in Sheer Purple Dress and Glossy Sky-High Pumps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Anne Hathaway kicked off press for her upcoming Apple TV+ miniseries, “WeCrashed,” in style this week. The “Locked Down” star shared her first press look on Instagram, featuring a dazzling purple Valentino dress. The knee-length number featured a velvety bodice with a sheer skirt and 3/4-length sleeves. The ensemble gained dramatic flair from a waist-high slit, as well as long fringe cascading from its sleeves and hem. The piece was complete with sparkly sequin accents for a burst of sleek...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milan Fashion Week#Russian
NYLON

Julia Fox Tried Out Another Glam Goth Makeup Look At Milan Fashion Week

If you didn’t know who Julia Fox was before this year, chances are you do now. After a whirlwind nearly two month romance with Kanye West, the Uncut Gems star has been everywhere this fashion week. She was spotted in matching denim outfits with Kanye in Paris, opened the LaQuan Smith fall 2022 runway show in New York, and has been most recently seen front row at the Diesel show in Milan. And, she’s been outdoing herself with dramatic fashion and makeup looks every time she’s been seen.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Country
Russia
Vogue

At The SAG Awards, Stars Played It Safe In Black Dresses That Made A Statement

Awards season came back with a somewhat belated bang last night, as the SAGs welcomed Tinseltowners onto the red carpet. But while some stars greeted the paparazzi in joyous colours (oh hi, Ariana DeBose) and directional fashion statements (you can always count on Cynthia Erivo for that), the mood was perhaps more sombre than we’d normally expect from a big night in Hollywood.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Ciara Gets Tropical in Threadbare Halter Dress, Leather Bralette and Wrapped Reptilian Stiletto Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ciara went tropical while promoting Ten To One rum. The “All You’ve Got” actress posed behind the scenes on Instagram in a daring halter-neck dress, which featured a dark brown leather bra top, knotted leather straps and ring accents. The musician’s ensemble was cinched with a draped skirt composed of numerous red threads, creating an alluring and intricate garment. Ciara’s look was complete with diamond stud earrings and gold bangles. “Mood #Weekend,” the singer captioned a photo dump, which included her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

Pregnant Rihanna Is An Actual Goddess At The Gucci Show

It was always going to be tricky to top the calibre of guests at Gucci’s Love Parade show on Hollywood Boulevard. Remember this was the presentation that saw Gwyneth Paltrow rub shoulders with Billie Eilish and Miley Cyrus, while Macaulay Culkin walked the runway. The Home Alone star might not have been available to fly to Milan for Alessandro Michele’s autumn/winter 2022 show, but when Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are in town, who cares?
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Kim Kardashian Arrived at Milan Fashion Week Ready for the Front Row

After months of wearing nothing but Demna creations and appearing in Balenciaga’s spring 2022 campaign, Kim Kardashian appears ready to enter the next phase of her style evolution. Arriving in Milan this morning just as the city’s fashion week festivities kicked off, Kardashian wore a piece that reflected several of the moment’s key trends. Dressed in a custom, caramel-colored nappa leather boiler suit from Prada, the reality star immediately captured the attention of the paparazzi. Kardashian made a splash by shielding her eyes from the flashbulbs with a pair of the brand's sunglasses and adding a bit of sexiness to the look by letting her nylon Prada bra peek out from beneath her suit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

Kendall Jenner Debuts A Dramatic New Hair Colour On The Prada Runway

As if you needed more proof that copper is the hair colour of the moment, today Kendall Jenner unveiled a new shocking red dye job on the Prada runway in Milan. The 26-year-old model’s freshly dyed red lengths were worn in a sleek bouffant above a black plume-embellished coat and sheer grey slip skirt look. The change comes not long after Jenner sported a trompe l’oeil choppy, asymmetrical ginger bob as part of a coloyr-inflected minimalism spread in US Vogue’s March issue, perhaps a moment that helped spark her interest in becoming a real redhead.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Rihanna Laces Up Sultry Sandals for Milan Fashion Week Appearance With A$AP Rocky

Click here to read the full article. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are enjoying Milan Fashion Week and not going unnoticed. The couple, who are expecting their first child together, was spotted stepping out for the second time on Friday. The billionaire Fenty mogul showed off a sparkly black Gucci mini dress with skinny shoulder straps and a cut-out design on the stomach. She topped that off with a loud purple fur coat from Gucci’s pre-fall 2022 collection and grounded her look with a pair of sultry black lace-up sandals featuring glittering straps. The 34-year-old “Kiss It Better” singer also carried a sparkling...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

Bella Hadid Kicks Off MFW In A Sheer Babydoll Dress At Fendi

Milan Fashion Week is now in full swing, with editors and influencers having flocked from London to Italy’s fashion capital. And who better to kick things off than Gen-Z’s favourite supermodel, Bella Hadid?. Hadid opened Fendi’s autumn/winter 2022 show at its Via Solari headquarters, wearing a look that...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy