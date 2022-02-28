10 Standout Shows From Milan Fashion Week AW22

The King and Queen of Paris Fashion Week have been crowned. Over the weekend, we saw Rihanna and A$AP Rocky steal the show with their budding baby bump at Gucci's Milan Fashion Week runway, and on Monday, they jetted over to France where they attended Virgil Abloh's final Off-White presentation for the F/W 2022-23 season.
Bringing her boundary-pushing maternity style to Milan Fashion Week, Rihanna attended Gucci's fall 2022 runway show with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. In line with previous style moments since she announced her pregnancy, the business mogul opted for a bump-revealing latex and lace crop top paired with low-slung black trousers with a dragon motif on the right leg. A purple faux-fur jacket added color and warmth to the Gucci ensemble, while a reflective metallic hair piece brought a touch of glamour. Rihanna's entire look was pulled from the Gucci prefall 2022 collection.
Each season, Copenhagen Fashion Week brings forward an explosion of color, prints, patterns and fun silhouettes to add to your wardrobe rotation. Over the years, the Danish capital has become one of the best fashion cities to watch for emerging designers, too. While most people know Copenhagen for home-grown brands like Ganni or Stine Goya, there’s a whole hub of young names experimenting with knitwear, focusing on sustainability, and upcycling clothes in new, creative ways.
Sometimes a look presents itself which is instantly iconic, and the Miu Miu mini skirt set is no exception. Touted by It-girls, celebrities and stylists everywhere, the midriff-baring style has won over a legion of fans and reached ‘internet breaking status.’. First seen on the Miu Miu SS22 runway,...
Excuse us while we pick our jaws up from the floor, Rihanna is out in Paris again. At this point the pregnant Fenty queen is playing a game of one upmanship with herself when it comes to maternity wear. Spoiler alert: she’s knocked it out of the park again.
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.
Beyonce is back in red from head to toe.
The world-renowned singer and performer gave us a sneak peek yesterday at some looks from her newest Adidas collection under her brand Ivy Park. The athleisure line launched in 2016, and has since become a hit amongst fans. The collection is set to release on Adidas.com on Feb. 9 and in select stores on Feb. 10 with a slew of Valentine’s Day-inspired ensembles. In one image posted to the Ivy Park...
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.
When it comes to fashion, Ashanti always understands the assignment.
On Thursday, the R&B singer took to Instagram to give her fans a closer look at her outfit from her performance at the AFC championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. Ashanti attended the highly anticipated football game to sing the National Anthem last Sunday.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti)
The Grammy Award-winner arrived at Arrowhead Stadium in a colorful scallop-trim...
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.
Anne Hathaway kicked off press for her upcoming Apple TV+ miniseries, “WeCrashed,” in style this week.
The “Locked Down” star shared her first press look on Instagram, featuring a dazzling purple Valentino dress. The knee-length number featured a velvety bodice with a sheer skirt and 3/4-length sleeves. The ensemble gained dramatic flair from a waist-high slit, as well as long fringe cascading from its sleeves and hem. The piece was complete with sparkly sequin accents for a burst of sleek...
Rihanna's world tour continues. Days after sitting front row at Gucci during Milan Fashion Week, the expecting star appeared at an Off-White show during Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 28 with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. The outing presented another style opportunity for Rihanna, who has been revolutionizing maternity style since she announced her pregnancy on Jan. 31.
If you didn’t know who Julia Fox was before this year, chances are you do now. After a whirlwind nearly two month romance with Kanye West, the Uncut Gems star has been everywhere this fashion week. She was spotted in matching denim outfits with Kanye in Paris, opened the LaQuan Smith fall 2022 runway show in New York, and has been most recently seen front row at the Diesel show in Milan. And, she’s been outdoing herself with dramatic fashion and makeup looks every time she’s been seen.
The Prada show is one of the most highly anticipated spectacles at Milan Fashion Week. The garments concocted by co-creative directors Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons are always worth noting, but the casting – headed up by legendary casting director Ashley Brokaw – serves up viral moments that surprise and delight.
Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith enjoyed a glamorous date night at Milan Fashion Week. The stylish couple attended the Gucci show in Milan on Friday, where they posed for photos after arriving at the event. In one photo, Jackson, 43, grins beside Turner-Smith, 35, in front of a patterned background reading "Exquisite Gucci" in colorful text.
Influencer Jessica Wang, who clocks over five million followers on TikTok and nearly 2 million on Instagram, kicked off fashion month this past week with a flurry of shows, parties and presentations in New York. The content creator, who often integrates her family into her style videos, stopped by shows...
Awards season came back with a somewhat belated bang last night, as the SAGs welcomed Tinseltowners onto the red carpet. But while some stars greeted the paparazzi in joyous colours (oh hi, Ariana DeBose) and directional fashion statements (you can always count on Cynthia Erivo for that), the mood was perhaps more sombre than we’d normally expect from a big night in Hollywood.
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.
Ciara went tropical while promoting Ten To One rum.
The “All You’ve Got” actress posed behind the scenes on Instagram in a daring halter-neck dress, which featured a dark brown leather bra top, knotted leather straps and ring accents. The musician’s ensemble was cinched with a draped skirt composed of numerous red threads, creating an alluring and intricate garment. Ciara’s look was complete with diamond stud earrings and gold bangles.
“Mood #Weekend,” the singer captioned a photo dump, which included her...
It was always going to be tricky to top the calibre of guests at Gucci’s Love Parade show on Hollywood Boulevard. Remember this was the presentation that saw Gwyneth Paltrow rub shoulders with Billie Eilish and Miley Cyrus, while Macaulay Culkin walked the runway. The Home Alone star might not have been available to fly to Milan for Alessandro Michele’s autumn/winter 2022 show, but when Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are in town, who cares?
After months of wearing nothing but Demna creations and appearing in Balenciaga’s spring 2022 campaign, Kim Kardashian appears ready to enter the next phase of her style evolution. Arriving in Milan this morning just as the city’s fashion week festivities kicked off, Kardashian wore a piece that reflected several of the moment’s key trends. Dressed in a custom, caramel-colored nappa leather boiler suit from Prada, the reality star immediately captured the attention of the paparazzi. Kardashian made a splash by shielding her eyes from the flashbulbs with a pair of the brand's sunglasses and adding a bit of sexiness to the look by letting her nylon Prada bra peek out from beneath her suit.
As if you needed more proof that copper is the hair colour of the moment, today Kendall Jenner unveiled a new shocking red dye job on the Prada runway in Milan. The 26-year-old model’s freshly dyed red lengths were worn in a sleek bouffant above a black plume-embellished coat and sheer grey slip skirt look. The change comes not long after Jenner sported a trompe l’oeil choppy, asymmetrical ginger bob as part of a coloyr-inflected minimalism spread in US Vogue’s March issue, perhaps a moment that helped spark her interest in becoming a real redhead.
Click here to read the full article. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are enjoying Milan Fashion Week and not going unnoticed.
The couple, who are expecting their first child together, was spotted stepping out for the second time on Friday. The billionaire Fenty mogul showed off a sparkly black Gucci mini dress with skinny shoulder straps and a cut-out design on the stomach. She topped that off with a loud purple fur coat from Gucci’s pre-fall 2022 collection and grounded her look with a pair of sultry black lace-up sandals featuring glittering straps.
The 34-year-old “Kiss It Better” singer also carried a sparkling...
Milan Fashion Week is now in full swing, with editors and influencers having flocked from London to Italy’s fashion capital. And who better to kick things off than Gen-Z’s favourite supermodel, Bella Hadid?. Hadid opened Fendi’s autumn/winter 2022 show at its Via Solari headquarters, wearing a look that...
Comments / 0