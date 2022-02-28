10 Standout Shows From Milan Fashion Week AW22

If you didn’t know who Julia Fox was before this year, chances are you do now. After a whirlwind nearly two month romance with Kanye West, the Uncut Gems star has been everywhere this fashion week. She was spotted in matching denim outfits with Kanye in Paris, opened the LaQuan Smith fall 2022 runway show in New York, and has been most recently seen front row at the Diesel show in Milan. And, she’s been outdoing herself with dramatic fashion and makeup looks every time she’s been seen.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 7 DAYS AGO