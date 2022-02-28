ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Famous Besties Who Share Exes

 5 days ago

The Hollywood dating pool isn't that big and...

Her Besties! Selena Gomez Cuddles Up With Her Pups

A human’s best friend! Many celebs have offered fans a look at their most adorable moments with their pets. Justin Theroux, who adopted his dog, Kuma, proudly celebrated the third anniversary of her gotcha day. “I know you can’t read Kuma, but thank you for being so open, making...
Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
Mariska Hargitay Reacts to 'Law & Order: SVU' Actor's Death

Mariska Hargitay is expressing deep sorrow over the loss of her former Law & Order: Special Victims Unit co-star Ned Eisenberg. The actor died on Feb. 27 after a battle with two forms of cancer: cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma. He was 65 years old. "My heart is so full of...
Bill Gates' Ex-Wife Melinda Blows Lid Off $130 Billion Divorce, Says She Cried For Days After Realizing She Couldn't Trust Her Cheating Husband

Bill Gates' ex-wife Melinda French Gates isn't holding back now that their $130 billion divorce has been finalized. The newly single philanthropist sat down for her first TV interview since their split to open up about the crumble of their 27-year marriage and the cheating scandal that rocked Silicon Valley.
Shaun White’s Girlfriend is a Famous Actress Who Supports Him Unconditionally

I’d argue one of the greatest qualities a person can have is being a good hang. A close second is having piercing red, flowing locks. While I can’t officially confirm the former, I picture White ripping an all-time halfpipe run; finishing, then cracking open a Mountain Dew, baby, and kicking back with the fellas. And Shaun White wouldn’t be Shaun White without his hair. Not so much anymore since he trimmed up it thanks to a suggestion from Carrot Top, who said he’s essentially imprisoned by his signature look. But “The Flying Tomato” still flies whether he’s in season or harvesting.
Morris Day Slams Prince’s Estate, Says He’s Forbidden From Performing as the Time

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: Morris Day, frontman of Prince-spawned funk group the Time for more than 40 years, has laid into his late benefactor’s estate, which he claims has told him he can no longer work under the name Morris Day & the Time. “I’ve given 40 years of my life building up a name and legacy that Prince and I came up with,” he wrote in a social media post. “A name that while he was alive, he had no problem with me using. I literally put my blood, sweat, and tears into bringing value to...
'Today' Show Co-Host Returns to Set After Husband's Death

After more than a year away from the Today show, contributor Bobbie Thomas made her return to the popular NBC morning show on Thursday following her husband's death. Thomas joined fellow Today co-anchors Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager in Studio 1A for the third hour of Today, marking her first time stepping foot in the studio since the death of her husband, Michael Marion, who passed away in December 2020 at the age of 42.
