Delaware State

School mask mandate to end March 1

Cape Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCutting short a previous mandate by 31 days, Gov. John Carney said that masking requirements in schools will end at 6 p.m., Tuesday, March 1. Masks will no longer be required in K-12 schools, on school buses, or in childcare facilities, Carney said in a Feb. 28 press release. In February,...

www.capegazette.com

Comments / 1

Lootpress

Next Round of P-EBT Benefits Announced

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced today there will be a third round of the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) benefits allocated to eligible students who qualify for free or reduced-price school meals during the COVID-19 pandemic. The program will continue to be administered through the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).
POLITICS
Cape Gazette

Cyclist starts Fuller Center for Housing partnership

Michele Williams, an avid Lewes-area cyclist, found her calling during a Fuller Center for Housing bike adventure in Tennessee and Mississippi with her late husband, Jay Kirby. The ride helped raise funds to support the organization and also get the riders involved in hands-on work. But establishing a local connection...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Ric Moore running for Lewes mayor

Lewes resident Ric Moore has filed to run in May’s mayoral election. Moore retired from the federal government after 37 years of service. He spent 31 years working for the U.S. Department of Energy, where he managed budgets up to $250 million and a staff of 100. He was a team leader for the International Renewable Energy Program in the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy. He also worked as a Department of Energy associate professor for behavioral science and strategy at the Industrial College of the Armed Forces at the National Defense University.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

HB 75 attempts to solve problem that doesn’t exist

Recent letters in the Cape Gazette from Rep. Bryan Shupe (R-Milford) and Jeff Raffel (chair, Common Cause Delaware) in favor of House Bill 75 absentee-voting bill are attempting to solve a problem where none exists. Delaware already provides appropriate rules for absentee voting. They include being in public service for...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Bayhealth salutes Delaware National Guard

From stocking medical supplies to preparing meals for patients, and so much more, members of the Delaware National Guard have been helping Bayhealth at its Kent and Sussex campuses during the Omicron-variant surge of COVID-19. To show these dedicated service members its sincere gratitude to them for this invaluable support...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Bayhealth virtual urgent care fee waived thru March 11

As Bayhealth continues to support the health needs of local residents, its new 24/7 virtual urgent healthcare service called Bayhealth@Home has already been well received by community members. Based on positive feedback, a special offer to receive one free virtual urgent care visit per user is now being extended. Through Friday, March 11, community members can use a coupon code that waives the fee on their first virtual urgent care visit on Bayhealth@Home. This service is available online at bayhealth.org/virtual-urgent-care or via the mobile app BayhealthAtHome, enabling anyone to get the care they need whenever they need it and from the comfort of their home. The coupon is limited to one person per household.
HEALTH SERVICES
Cape Gazette

Lewes, developer reach settlement on Fisher’s Cove

The City of Lewes and the developer of the controversial Fisher’s Cove major subdivision have reached a settlement that will allow the development to move forward. Lewes Mayor and City Council voted unanimously March 2 to approve a settlement agreement and general release with developer Burke and Rutecki LLC.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Community Briefs 3/2/22

Women’s Club of Milton supports Free the Girls nonprofit. The Women’s Club of Milton Environmental Committee continued its Free the Girls project this year, taking part in this international nonprofit organization’s fight against human trafficking in El Salvador, Mozambique and Costa Rica. With holistic reintegration programs and...
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Frustrations erupt at Cape school board meeting Feb. 28

Two years’ worth of frustration and anger over masks and the pandemic boiled over Feb. 28 at a special Cape Henlopen school board meeting called to allow members to vote on a mask-optional policy for the district. The meeting was scheduled after Gov. John Carney stated that day that...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Sold! Unit 503 at The Henlopen!

A nicely appointed 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom renovated condo on the boardwalk with 1340 square feet of living space and Ocean views from every room, being sold turnkey and ready to enjoy. Unit 503 features Granite countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Updated Tile Baths, full size Washer and Dryer, a large living room, dining room, three balconies, a large master bedroom with bath en-suite, and a new HVAC System. The Henlopen Condominiums offer security-controlled access, indoor parking, secured entrance to the beach with outdoor showers, elevators, a beautiful rooftop sundeck and pool offering spectacular views of the ocean and the Delaware coastline. Located on the boardwalk with everything Rehoboth Beach has to offer nearby. Call for an appointment today!
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
CBS Philly

Delaware’s State Of Emergency To End Tuesday

DOVER, Del. (CBS) – A state of emergency in Delaware will come to an end at 6 p.m. Tuesday. That means masks will not be required in schools, on buses, or in child care facilities. Also, vaccine and testing requirements for educators and state employees will expire at 11:59 p.m. Monday. Governor John Carney says the moves are consistent with new masking guidelines issued by the CDC last Friday. “There are a lot of reasons to be optimistic about where we’re headed,” said Governor Carney. “Over the last month, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have fallen dramatically, and we are clearly moving into a new phase of this pandemic. Today’s announcement is consistent with new guidance from the CDC. And it’s consistent with the latest thinking from Delaware’s experts at the Division of Public Health. Delawareans who want to continue wearing a mask – including children in our schools – should be supported and encouraged to do so, even as we move into this new phase. We’ll also continue to encourage all eligible Delawareans to get up to date on their COVID-19 vaccinations.”    
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Matt Haley Trust grants $10,000 to Village Volunteers

The Matt Haley Trust, named for a local philanthropist and restaurateur who died in 2014, has made a $10,000 grant to Village Volunteers to further its work in the coming months. “Thank you for all that you’re doing for Sussex County seniors. Matt Haley is smiling on your good work,”...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

New security system approved in Dewey Beach

Dewey Beach commissioners unanimously approved a proposal for a $29,000 town security system by ADT Commercial to update cameras and replace antennas to improve visibility. Town Manager Bill Zolper said American Rescue Plan Act funds were originally not approved for this type of use, but changes in federal requirements now allow for it, according to attorneys who approved the request. The upgrades would have nothing to do with the security system inside town hall, Zolper said.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Bayhealth doctor plants seeds of inspiration

Bayhealth family medicine physician Kandis Samuels-Leutzinger, MD, MPH, embodies a peaceful and humble nature. As an African American physician leader in Delaware, she is planting seeds of inspiration among those she cares for, mentors and teaches. Samuels is a family medicine physician specializing in obstetrics and gynecology. She’s also the associate director of Bayhealth’s Family Medicine Residency Program.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Rally against overdevelopment set March 10

On Thursday, March 10, from 2 to 4 p.m., citizens of Sussex County will hold a rally to call for a halt to the overdevelopment of our beautiful coastal area. Pristine forests that are necessary for clean water, clean air, flood protection and wildlife habitats are being destroyed at an alarming rate. Our roadways are clogged, our health system is stressed, our public services can’t keep up.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

A civil discourse for Lewes redevelopment

Editor’s note: The Lewes public hearing the writer is referring to is regarding two applications to redevelop 203 and 209 E. Savannah Road. I wrote a letter to the Cape Gazette published on June 3, 2016, in which I said I believe the arguments for and against development should be vetted fully before the City of Lewes Mayor and Council and its citizens. Lewes Mayor and City Council will conduct a public hearing Monday, March 7, at 6 p.m. at the Margaret H. Rollins Community Center and via Zoom. In a democracy, all voices should be heard at an open forum. As Sen. Moynihan stated, "Everyone is entitled to his opinions, but not his own facts." I have implored over the years in countless public meetings and viewpoints to this newspaper that Lewes residents read thoroughly Lewes’ 2015 comprehensive plan that was crafted over several years and finally adopted and ratified by the State of Delaware in 2018. This document has the measure "force of law" at its premise. I welcome and encourage a robust dialogue, hopefully without mischaracterizing the intended purpose of the comp plan and its stated zoning regulations of permitted uses under the general commercial provisions. I will make every effort in this public hearing to set the record straight. I encourage all Lewes residents to participate and ask any relevant questions or concerns, but please, as Sgt. Joe Friday on Dragnet said, "Just the facts, Ma'am."
LEWES, DE

