School mask mandate to end March 1

Editor’s note: The Lewes public hearing the writer is referring to is regarding two applications to redevelop 203 and 209 E. Savannah Road. I wrote a letter to the Cape Gazette published on June 3, 2016, in which I said I believe the arguments for and against development should be vetted fully before the City of Lewes Mayor and Council and its citizens. Lewes Mayor and City Council will conduct a public hearing Monday, March 7, at 6 p.m. at the Margaret H. Rollins Community Center and via Zoom. In a democracy, all voices should be heard at an open forum. As Sen. Moynihan stated, "Everyone is entitled to his opinions, but not his own facts." I have implored over the years in countless public meetings and viewpoints to this newspaper that Lewes residents read thoroughly Lewes’ 2015 comprehensive plan that was crafted over several years and finally adopted and ratified by the State of Delaware in 2018. This document has the measure "force of law" at its premise. I welcome and encourage a robust dialogue, hopefully without mischaracterizing the intended purpose of the comp plan and its stated zoning regulations of permitted uses under the general commercial provisions. I will make every effort in this public hearing to set the record straight. I encourage all Lewes residents to participate and ask any relevant questions or concerns, but please, as Sgt. Joe Friday on Dragnet said, "Just the facts, Ma'am."

LEWES, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO