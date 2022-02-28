“Idea/Sinapsis” by Jorge Pomar in Buenos Aires, Argentina

Argentina has once again become a relevant subject matter for some of the most important English-language media outlets and scholars on the back of the recent agreement with the International Monetary Fund over its unsustainable debt. In recent weeks, both the Financial Times and The Economist penned critical editorials, as did The Washington Post. The staunchest supporter of the Argentine cause happens to be none other than Joseph Stiglitz, the Nobel laureate and Columbia University professor who's been critical of the International Monetary Fund and austerity policies for some time now. Stiglitz, it seems, is the only one that’s happy with his protégé, Economy Minister Martín Guzmán, and the results of the negotiation with the IMF, which, in his words, doesn’t impose “detrimental austerity and other counterproductive conditionalities.”

AMERICAS ・ 9 DAYS AGO