E-Grocer Weee! Raises $425 Million in Funding Round Led by SoftBank

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. CertifyMe on Tuesday announced to have raised an undisclosed amount of seed fund led by Callapina Capital, an investment firm founded by Anas Rahman Junaid, founder and MD of Hurun India and Vinod Jose, partner of Konglo Ventures, along with other individual investors. The funds will be utilised to expand CertifyMe’s range of SaaS products in the digital credentials space besides investments in venturing into new domains such as e-commerce, luxury and HRtech.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO