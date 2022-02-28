E-Grocer Weee! Raises $425 Million in Funding Round Led by SoftBank

DNABlock, a company specializing in tools for Web3 creators, has raised $7 million in a second seed funding round led by Sfermion, Solana Ventures, Animoca Brands and Non-Fungible Labs.
The funding round comes after DNABlock raised $1.2 million in September for its 3D avatar technology, called “Replikant,” that allows creators to design and mint NFTs of realistic avatars. As part of the latest funding round, Scott Broock, formerly a VR executive at YouTube and the evp of digital strategy at the NBCUniversal-owned animation studio Illumination (Despicable Me, Sing) has joined DNABlock as a chief strategy officer. DNABlock will also launch a...
Comments / 0