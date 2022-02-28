ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E-Grocer Weee! Raises $425 Million in Funding Round Led by SoftBank

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

(Reuters) - E-grocer Weee! has raised $425 million in a late-stage funding round led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2, riding on investor interest in a sector that has been one of the biggest winners of the pandemic. Greyhound...

www.usnews.com

pymnts

FinTech Sweater Closes on $12M in Funding for Venture Capital

Sweater, which bills itself as a fintech company and venture capital fund on track to become the first full0managed VC fund open to average investors, closed a $12 million funding round, according to a company news release Thursday (Feb 24). Sweater stated in the release that its "mission is to...
Reuters

Serena Williams' new venture fund raises $111 million

(Reuters) - Tennis great Serena Williams raised $111 million for her new early stage venture capital firm Serena Ventures, according to the fund’s blog post on Tuesday. The company has invested in fintechs Propel, Cointracker and edtech Masterclass, among others. It manages a portfolio of over 60 angel investments, thirteen of which are unicorns, according to the blog.
Entrepreneur

CertifyMe Raises Undisclosed Amount In Seed Funding Round Led By Callapina Capital

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. CertifyMe on Tuesday announced to have raised an undisclosed amount of seed fund led by Callapina Capital, an investment firm founded by Anas Rahman Junaid, founder and MD of Hurun India and Vinod Jose, partner of Konglo Ventures, along with other individual investors. The funds will be utilised to expand CertifyMe’s range of SaaS products in the digital credentials space besides investments in venturing into new domains such as e-commerce, luxury and HRtech.
US News and World Report

E-Commerce Firm Fabric Hits Valuation of $1.5 Billion After SoftBank-Led Funding

(Reuters) - E-commerce tech platform fabric said on Thursday it has reached a valuation of about $1.5 billion after a new funding round led by Japan's SoftBank, as the company looks to cash in on the pandemic-fueled surge in demand for online shopping. Founded in 2017, fabric offers a "headless"...
Fortune

Why this venture capital firm is only hiring women in 2022

This is the web version of Term Sheet, a daily newsletter on the biggest deals and dealmakers. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. It’s no secret that venture capital has a diversity problem. Your typical investor is white, male, and holds a degree from Harvard or Stanford.
Fortune

Moderna wouldn’t share its vaccine technology, so South Africa and the WHO made a COVID jab based on it anyway

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Moderna refused to share its mRNA vaccine knowledge to boost production of COVID-19 vaccines. So South Africa's Afrigen Biologics went ahead and made its own version anyway, without Moderna's help—but with the enthusiastic participation of the World Health Organization (WHO).
Washington Post

Amazon to increase base pay cap for employees as it competes for workers

SAN FRANCISCO — Amazon said it would increase the amount of base pay its corporate employees can make in the United States due to a tight labor market and competitors that sometimes pay better. Corporate and tech employees can now make up to $350,000 in base pay, an increase...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Coinspeaker

Amber Group Raises $200M in Series B+ Funding Round Led by Temasek, Valuation at $3B

Amber Group closed its Series B funding round last year with $100 million, thereby making the B+ funding round its largest investment. Amber Group, a crypto platform, has raised $200 million in a Series B+ funding round led by Temasek at a $3 billion valuation. Investors in the just concluded funding round include Sequoia China, Pantera Capital, Tiger Global Management, True Arrow Partners, and Coinbase Ventures.
Entrepreneur

Macmerise Celfie Design Raises $1 Million In A Pre-Series A Round Led By Inflection Point Ventures

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Macmerise Celfie Design Pvt. Ltd on Wednesday announced to have raised $1 million in a pre-series A round led by Inflection Point Ventures. Other investors who participated in the round include Amitabh Bachchan, Tarun Katial, Ajmera Group and NAFA Capital, among others. Funds will be utilized to improve tech infrastructure, on-board more brands and celebrities to launch the merchandise, to reach a wider audience, and develop new innovative products.
pymnts

Secret JPMorgan Division Developing Startup Investment Platform

JPMorgan is reportedly in the midst of developing a business unit dedicated to private companies that will offer an array of services around the concept of matching startups and investors, CNBC reported on Monday (Feb. 28), citing sources with insider information. Project Bloom, as it’s called internally, is headed by...
bloomberglaw.com

AstraZeneca Will Ax Its U.S. Workers’ Pension Plan This Year

AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP, a U.S. subsidiary of the company manufacturing one of the world’s most prominent Covid-19 vaccines, will terminate its $1.3 billion pension plan later this year, according to company officials. The company, which calls itself AstraZeneca US, late last month sent 7,000 workers and retirees at its...
TechCrunch

Daily Crunch: Asian and Hispanic e-grocer Weee! bags $425 million Series E

Hello and welcome to Daily Crunch for Monday, February 28, 2022. Today we are bringing exclamation points back. Because it’s Monday, we need the boost, and a startup whose name includes a “!” just raised north of $400 million in a single round. 2022! It’s a whole thing. – Alex.
Hackernoon

Mizar Raises $3 Million in Seed Funding led by Nexo to Build Next-Generation of Trading Tools

Mizar raises $3 million to develop a trading suite for the crypto industry. Huobi Ventures, KuCoin Ventures, Gate Labs, MEXC, Spark Digital Capital, Evolve Capital, Kairon Labs, AU21 Capital, Tenzor Capital, NFT Tech, David Post, and Dean Thomas were among the investors in this round. Mizar's objective is to provide powerful but simple-to-use trading tools to the general public. Tiger Global Management has been involved in $5.6 billion in crypto financing, according to Dealroom statistics.
Entrepreneur

LOBB Raises $1.1 Million In Pre-Series A

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. LOBB, a Bengaluru-based technology startup, on Wednesday raised $1.1 million in pre-Series A round led by Byju Pillai, group managing director, Inflow Technologies. The round also saw participation from angel investor Gopal Kaul, 3one4 Capital, Srinath Ramakkrushnan from Zetwerk and...
The Hollywood Reporter

Web3 Creator Company DNABlock Raises $7M in Second Seed Funding Round

DNABlock, a company specializing in tools for Web3 creators, has raised $7 million in a second seed funding round led by Sfermion, Solana Ventures, Animoca Brands and Non-Fungible Labs. The funding round comes after DNABlock raised $1.2 million in September for its 3D avatar technology, called “Replikant,” that allows creators to design and mint NFTs of realistic avatars. As part of the latest funding round, Scott Broock, formerly a VR executive at YouTube and the evp of digital strategy at the NBCUniversal-owned animation studio Illumination (Despicable Me, Sing) has joined DNABlock as a chief strategy officer. DNABlock will also launch a...
CNBC

StanChart raises goals, to start buyback as full year profit doubles

Standard Chartered raised its core profitability goals and promised shareholders extra payouts on Thursday, despite full year profit undershooting expectations, as it banks on inflation-battling rate hikes worldwide to boost lending. CEO Bill Winters, who repaired StanChart's balance sheet and slashed thousands of jobs after he took charge in 2015,...
