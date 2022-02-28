ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Payments Firm Melio Names Ex-Meta, PayPal Exec as COO

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Melio, an Israeli startup that offers payment tools for small businesses, said on Monday it named former Meta and PayPal senior executive Tomer Barel as...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Russian Lender TCS Picks Payments Firm BPC for Philippines Expansion

MOSCOW (Reuters) - TCS Group Holding, which runs Russia's largest online bank, Tinkoff, will partner with payment solutions provider BPC in the Philippines as it pushes ahead with expansion into Asian markets, the two companies said on Thursday. Tinkoff, which has more than 20 million customers as of mid-February, has...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Coinme names ex-Robinhood exec Brian Reisback as chief compliance officer

Coinme, a cryptocurrency cash exchange in the U.S., named Brian Reisbeck as its chief compliance officer, after having served as chief compliance officer of a "major U.S.-based crypto exchange." Law360 reported that Reisbeck was formerly with Binance.US. Before that, he served as anti-money laundering compliance officer at Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD). While...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Crypto firm Fireblocks buys payments tech platform for $100 million

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Fireblocks, an infrastructure provider for cryptocurrencies, has acquired First Digital, a stablecoin and digital asset payments technology platform. Fireblocks and First Digital said on Wednesday they had reached a cash and equity deal, without disclosing financial details, but two sources close to the deal said the purchase price was $100 million.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coo#Meta#Reuters#Israeli#Jpmorgan Chase Co#Digital
BGR.com

Rising prices of these 4 popular groceries are making people so angry

Phil Levy, chief economist at San Francisco-based freight forwarding company Flexport, has a prediction for when the US supply chain gets back to normal: Sometime next year, at the earliest. “It’s unlikely to happen in 2022,” he told The New York Times this week, an estimate that carries all sorts of implications. From the degree to which that means grocery prices will keep rising — for goods ranging from fresh produce, to coffee and milk — as well as to what extent voters might punish incumbents in this fall’s midterm elections.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Kimora Lee Simmons' estranged Goldmans banker husband Tim Leissner is a 'double bigamist' who 'uses people,' says lawyer for co-worker on trial for his part in a multibillion-dollar embezzlement scheme

Ex-Goldman Sachs partner Tim Leissner is a 'double bigamist,' a defense lawyer has claimed in the sensational Wall Street trial into his colleague's alleged multibillion-dollar embezzlement scheme. Leissner, the estranged husband of fashion model and reality TV star Kimora Lee Simmons, was allegedly 'married to two different women at the...
CELEBRITIES
MarketRealist

Is Bill Gates Selling Stock? World Shifts From COVID-19 Pandemic

Many of the top billionaires in the world have a lot of their net worth based on their stock withholdings. Elon Musk has so much stock in Tesla, that he offered to sell $6 billion worth of company shares if it could end world hunger. Former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates owned over 2 billion shares of Microsoft in 1998, before selling a large number of shares over the years. With a diverse investment portfolio, has Gates been selling stock recently?
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Fortune

Why this venture capital firm is only hiring women in 2022

This is the web version of Term Sheet, a daily newsletter on the biggest deals and dealmakers. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. It’s no secret that venture capital has a diversity problem. Your typical investor is white, male, and holds a degree from Harvard or Stanford.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

EVERTEC to acquire Chilean payment solutions firm BBR for $60M

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) will acquire 100% of outstanding shares of BBR, a Chile-based payment solutions and business technology firm with operations in Peru. The purchase price for the shares is CLP 48.6B, ~$60M at current exchange rates. “The acquisition of BBR complements our existing technology and product portfolio in Chile and...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Secret JPMorgan Division Developing Startup Investment Platform

JPMorgan is reportedly in the midst of developing a business unit dedicated to private companies that will offer an array of services around the concept of matching startups and investors, CNBC reported on Monday (Feb. 28), citing sources with insider information. Project Bloom, as it’s called internally, is headed by...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

eHealth names Roman Rariy as COO

EHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) has appointed Roman Rariy as the company's first chief operating officer and chief transformation officer, effective Mar. 1, 2022. Rariy comes to eHealth from Lionbridge, where he served as Chief Transformation Officer. Prior to joining Lionbridge, Rariy served at the Kraft Heinz Company as COO / Head of Operations for Australia and New Zealand.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Real Luck Group names new COO

Real Luck Group (OTCQB:LUKEF) has announced the appointment of Benn Timbury as its new chief operating officer. Most recently, Timbury served at Gibraltar-based start-up Lottoland Group and prior to that, he was the founder and CEO of online gaming company LiveLotto. Timbury has been granted 750,000 company's stock options at...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

TrueCar names Jantoon Reigersman as COO

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) has named CFO Jantoon Reigersman as Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective March 1, 2022. Reigersman joined the company in Jan. 2021 as CFO, after serving in the same capacity at Leaf Group. As COO, Reigersman will seek to improve operational effectiveness and fulfillment to drive future revenue growth...
BUSINESS
stpetecatalyst.com

KnowBe4 CFO to step down, new exec is named

February 17, 2022 - Clearwater-based KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE), a provider of the world's largest security awareness training, is making changes to its C-Suite. KnowBe4 announced Wednesday that Krish Venkataraman will be stepping down from his role as the co-President and Chief Financial Officer. Venkataraman will be appointed to the company's board of directors. In addition, KnowBe4 announced that Bob Reich, who brings over 25 years of financial leadership, will assume the CFO role. "Krish has been a valuable partner to me and the entire KnowBe4 team for the past four years. During this time, he built an incredibly strong finance team and was critical to executing our successful IPO last year," KnowBe4 founder and CEO Stu Sjouwerman said in a release. "He was also the visionary behind our data analytics group who now provides data and business capabilities that represent a single source of truth for the whole company."
CLEARWATER, FL
pymnts

Filipino Payments Firm PayMongo Raises $31M

Online B2B payments firm PayMongo has raised $31 million in a Series B funding round led by JAM Fund, a venture capital firm led by Tinder co-founder Justin Mateen. According to media reports Tuesday (Feb. 22), the company will use the funding to boost its payments infrastructure and add services that include disbursements, capital lending, subscriptions, recurring payments and buy now, pay later (BNPL).
WORLD
Seekingalpha.com

Lucid Group inks agreements for Saudi Arabia production

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) fell after the close on Monday after reporting a larger-than-anticipated loss for Q4. The 2022 production outlook from Lucid was for a range of 12,000 to 14,000 Lucid Air vehicles pushed out. The electric vehicle startup said the forecast reflects the extraordinary supply chain and logistics challenges...
BUSINESS
ZDNet

PayPal vs Venmo: Which payment service is right for you?

When it comes to paying and receiving digital currency, PayPal has long been the industry leader. Created in 1998 as a means for users to transfer money between family, friends, and customers, PayPal has since amassed over 426 million active accounts. But with the ever-increasing demand in the commerce, cryptocurrency, and fintech spaces, the utility of peer-to-peer (P2P) services like Venmo has expanded into the realm of small businesses, making for a worthy alternative to the old reliable.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy