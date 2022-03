In the end, all we have are our stories — and most of them, if we're honest, are small. Going out with a friend who has a bit too much to drink at dinner. Experiencing the stress of "packing shpilkes" the night before a big trip. Sharing a charged moment with the TaskRabbit guy. Most TV series traffic in Big Moments; Better Things is a show where events don't so much happen as they unfurl, at their own pace, in front of our eyes. In the fifth and final season (premiering Feb. 28 on FX), creator-writer-director-star Pamela Adlon leads her characters on a quest to understand their own stories — and sends them off to write the rest without us.

