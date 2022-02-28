City now accepting Community Environmental Academy Applications

Returning to in-person sessions after a two-year pause, the Community Environmental Academy (CEA) is once again open for applications. This Academy is designed to connect Lexington residents to local environmental topics. Areas covered include water quality, wastewater treatment, urban forestry, transportation, waste management and more.

Participants explore the city’s Department of Environmental Quality and Public Works through a series of talks, tours and hands-on learning experiences. These half-day sessions will be held on two Saturdays in June, and one Saturday a month from July through November.

After November, participants will spend the next six months working together to develop and execute projects related to academy topics that benefit their community. Projects will be completed in May 2023.

“Many of the past projects and programs born from the Community Environmental Academy continue to benefit the city today,” says Nancy Albright, the Commissioner of the Department of Environmental Quality and Public Works. “We’re excited to continue providing the opportunity for Lexington residents to engage with our department and improve their community.”

Past CEA projects include:

The storm drain design program; The program, highlighting local trees; and A pop-up streetscape at the intersection of Loudon and Bryan Avenue.

Applications are open through Thursday, March 31.

Find more details, including the full schedule and application, at lexingtonky.gov/CEA.

###

Keep up with the Department of Environmental Quality and Public Works

on Facebook at facebook.com/LiveGreenLex

on Twitter at twitter.com/LiveGreenLex

and on Instagram at instagram.com/LiveGreenLex