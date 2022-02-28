Buffaloes target another defensive back at Little Elm

Penn State has had Scranton (Pa.) Prep running back London Montgomery on its radar for some time now, but the Nittany Lions had yet to offer coming out of the dead period in February. That changed on Sunday, as Penn State running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider and offensive line coach Phil Trautwein extended a scholarship. It was one that the three-star prospect has been waiting for.
A week after Vic So'oto bolted Boulder to become the outside linebackers coach at Cal, the Buffaloes announced his replacement. Gerald Chatman will fill the vacancy, becoming Colorado's third defensive line coach in as many months. The 33-year old Chatman had just been named Tulane's defensive line coach on Jan....
Jones played okay this past season for the Panthers. Carolina thought that bringing in the veteran on a one-year deal would help out Derrick Brown in his development, but Jones had issues of his own in gap discipline/control. He graded out as a 66.4 on Pro Football Focus which isn't terrible in the grand scheme of things but his inconsistency may cost him a roster spot with the Panthers in 2022. The one that does work in his favor is durability. Jones has not missed a single game in four seasons.
The Dallas Cowboys are expected to lose at least one key member from last year’s roster this offseason. According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Pro Bowl punter Bryan Anger is considered “unlikely to return” to the Cowboys. “Cowboys punter Bryan Anger is considered unlikely...
After splitting a pair of Quadrant 1 opportunities last week, Arkansas (24-7, 13-5 SEC) comes in at No. 15 in the final regular season AP Top 25 poll, released Monday morning. The Razorbacks received a total of 687 votes. Other SEC teams in this week's rankings include No. 4 Auburn,...
Ever since Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski coached his final regular season game Saturday, tributes have poured in from all around the nation. Vanderbilt coach and former North Carolina great Jerry Stackhouse took a different avenue. When asked about Krzyzewski at a weekly press conference Monday, Stackhouse took the opportunity to jokingly poke fun at the legendary Blue Devils coach and praise Tar Heels coach Hubert Davis.
The Dallas Cowboys were able to retain at least one of their pending free agent wide receivers on Tuesday. The team announced that it came to terms on a deal with Noah Brown to keep him with the organization for one more year. Brown’s been a pretty nice find for...
Syracuse star Buddy Boeheim appeared to take a dirty shot at Florida State’s Wyatt Wilkes in the second round matchup of the ACC Tournament in Brooklyn between the No. 9 seed Orange and No. 8 seed Seminoles. The blow from Boeheim caused Wilkes to exit the game. Nothing was...
After not playing in an NFL regular-season game during 2021, cornerback Tony Brown opened his opportunity to get back on the field in 2022 by signing with the Indianapolis Colts. The NFL team announced it had signed the Alabama alumnus on Tuesday. · JAGUARS USE FRANCHISE TAG ON CAM ROBINSON...
A highly ranked transfer prospect from Georgia Tech announced his new home on Monday, as the SEC gains another talented pass rusher. Former Georgia Tech defensive end Jordan Domineck will be joining the Arkansas Razorbacks this season, according to a post shared by Domineck on social media. Arkansas receives pass...
Michigan got some good news Tuesday morning. A key piece will likely be available for the Big Ten tournament. Hunter Dickinson, who’s been dealing with a stomach bug, is expected to be available for the Wolverines in Indianapolis, a school spokesperson told CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Dickinson missed Michigan’s season-ending win over Ohio State last week.
South Carolina announced its spring football schedule on Wednesday, including what days head coach Shane Beamer and his assistant coaches will be available to speak to the media. The Gamecocks will begin spring practice on March 15 and Beamer will meet with the media following practice. The spring game is set for April 16 and will kickoff at 7 p.m.
Former Georgia offensive line coach Matt Luke resigned from his role in February in order to spend more time with his family. In an interview with 247Sports’ Rusty Mansell on the ‘Junkyard Dawgcast,’ Luke gave a deeper insight into his departure. “For me, it was really tough,”...
Former Texas wing and Top 50 prospect Gerald Liddell is on the move again, this time transferring from Alabama State, source tells 247Sports. Liddell averaged 10.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists this season, shooting 43.8% from the field and 37.0% from three. Prior to his one season at Alabama...
Good afternoon Bucknuts members and visitors! There is plenty going on with Ohio State football recruiting so let’s get started! I will of course have plenty more throughout the night and tomorrow. 1) I’ve had some questions on commitments coming up in the next week or few weeks for...
The first tweet was vague enough. On Wednesday, former Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson tweeted out a short video of him in a Buffalo uniform, complete with a Zubaz arm sleeve, raising his arms to the sky. Then, when Bills safety Jordan Poyer amplified the tweet with eight eyeball emojis...
Year three will soon begin at Rutgers for redshirt sophomore linebacker Tyreem Powell. After watching his first season, Powell played a good amount as part of the linebacker rotation last year and started three games. This season, the RU defense could rely upon heavily on him. “Tyreem has put on...
The NFL world was rocked Tuesday, as the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks agreed to a massive trade for quarterback Russell Wilson to head to Denver, sending the No. 9 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft among many other assets back to Seattle. In light of all of that, Todd McShay has released his latest mock draft reflecting the changes. It also comes after the NFL Combine took place.
