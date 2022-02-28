Buffaloes target another defensive back at Little Elm

Jones played okay this past season for the Panthers. Carolina thought that bringing in the veteran on a one-year deal would help out Derrick Brown in his development, but Jones had issues of his own in gap discipline/control. He graded out as a 66.4 on Pro Football Focus which isn't terrible in the grand scheme of things but his inconsistency may cost him a roster spot with the Panthers in 2022. The one that does work in his favor is durability. Jones has not missed a single game in four seasons.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO