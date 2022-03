Here are 10 recent hires and promotions we noticed in the technology and startup space. • Austin venture capital firm Next Coast announced Feb. 22 it has promoted Anthony Walker to partner at its search division, Next Coast ETA. He will co-lead the ETA division, which is an entrepreneurship-through-acquisition effort, with Dustin Sellers. Walker joined Next Coast as a principal in 2020. Before that, he was vice president of global investment research at Goldman Sachs. He is also co-founder of web-based design platform Ellisen Inc.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO